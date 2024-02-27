Casemiro has no plans of playing club football in Brazil anytime soon



Manchester United’s unbeaten start to 2024 ended at the hands of Fulham on Saturday as the Cottagers ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.

United entered the contest on the back of four consecutive Premier League wins but they were far from convincing and it always felt like a reversal in fortunes was just around the corner.

With Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund joining Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines, it was always going to be a difficult afternoon but at home, Erik ten Hag’s men were expected to put on a fighting performance.

It was anything but as Marco Silva’s men cut through the United press time and again and Casemiro was once again left chasing shadows for most of the game.

Casemiro keeps struggling

He had to be subbed off due to concussion in the second half and hopefully, he will be declared fit for the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

But his form has been patchy to say the least this season and the manager’s tactical instructions clearly do not suit the Brazilian ace as he seems to have lost a yard of pace.

The former Real Madrid superstar earns a considerable wage at the Red Devils and INEOS are looking at ways to trim the bloated wage bill.

The 32-year-old has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and even his former club but as journalist Jorge Nicola pointed out, there is very little chance of the midfield general returning to Brazil at this stage of his career.

Return to Brazil not on the agenda

São Paulo fans are eager to see their former star play for them before his retirement but there is “no chance” of that happening as the player will have to take a massive wage cut to go back home.

As of now, the five-time Champions League winner still has the possibility of earning massive amounts if he chooses to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle-East or if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to keep him on.

However, the player does have ambitions of returning back to his home one day and when that day comes, it will only be for Sao Paulo.

Casemiro is eager to play on for a few more years whether it be Europe or elsewhere and a return to Brazil is not expected anytime soon.