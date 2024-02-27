Donny van de Beek to be sold in the summer window as part of an INEOS clearout

Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek, is to be sold at the end of the season.

The Dutch midfielder has had a rancid career at Old Trafford to date.

Despite four seasons at the club, he has only played 62 times and scored two goals.

Van de Beek has also suffered two poor loans, previously at Everton and he is now currently struggling at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Netherlands international was even left out of the teams’ Conference League squad and he is yet to register a goal or an assist in the Bundesliga.

Consequently, Football Insider claim that their sources have told them that the former Ajax man will be sold in this summer window.

“It is believed that the Dutchman will be one of many assets put up for sale as the club plan a major clearout of non-crucial players,” the outlet says.

“Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that the Red Devils will sanction his departure if their valuation is met”.

“His loan move to Germany included an option to buy reportedly worth £9.4million plus an additional £2.5million in potential add-ons”.

New part owners, INEOS, have made it a priority to shift players who are deemed surplus to requirements such as Anthony Martial in an effort to clear wage space and also squad members who make much more than the value they contribute to the team, like Raphael Varane or Casemiro.

However, selling the player will likely be easier said than done. One gets the feeling that the Dutchman has been on sale for the last two summers at least, but no deal has been done despite a plethora of the clubs linked to the player.

It has already been relayed by The Peoples Person that Van de Beek’s wages are double those of Frankfurt’s current top earner, Mario Gotze.

This significantly complicates any potential deal with the club he is currently on loan at.

The midfielder’s contract at United runs until 2025 and he makes a reported £6,240,000 a year.

On top of that, it is almost impossible to remember the last time the player played genuinely well.

What’s more, he has not found the back of the net in a competitive game since a 4-1 loss to Watford in November 2021, which would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game in charge.

INEOS will probably need to take a giant loss on the fee and the Dutchman will need to prioritise playing time over money and significantly lower his wage, in a way David de Gea and Jesse Lingard have chosen not to.