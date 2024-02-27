Erik ten Hag says Casemiro is fit to play against Nottingham Forest tomorrow



Erik ten Hag says Casemiro will play against Nottingham Forest despite having suffered a concussion against Fulham on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup tie, the manager confirmed “He was bleeding so had to come off [against Fulham]. He’s available for tomorrow.”

The boss also had a pop at former third-rate Liverpool star turned third-rate pundit Jamie Carragher, when asked his response to his comments following the Fulham game.

“Some analysts are very objective in their comments, very good advice,” Ten Hag replied. “Some are very subjective. Jamie Carragher from the first moment on has criticised and now he wants to make his point.”

However, he admitted that Carragher was partially correct when he said United were “poor defensively and can’t cope with counter-attacks” (via The Mirror).

“Probably in the first half an hour, yeah, he had a point. Fulham in their midfield set up surprised us a little bit and then we have to find the solutions. After half an hour we found the solutions.”

He went on to discuss the problematic defending in Saturday’s game, saying:

“I was not pleased with the performance with the defending, especially on the left side, how we did the pressing because they came out, especially in the first half an hour.

“Several times on the left side and that can’t happen and that has to do with willingness, spirit, passion. That was in the previous weeks very good for this team and therefore, we won football games.”

Asked on whether he has discussed his future with new board member, Sir Dave Brailsford, Ten Hag replied:

“About future? I know the future. But I also have to look at today and we have to work on the team’s development and progress and, of course, to win every game.”

The next question was about Antony, who has lost his place in Ten Hag’s starting line-up and only came on for a minute or so in extra time against the Cottagers.

“I backed him for a long time. I know his abilities and he has great abilities;” he said.

“When he plays like I know from the past he is unstoppable, no defender can stop him because he’s one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards.

“When he plays that game I’m sure he will perform. He is resilient, he is a character and he will fight back. I back him and he now has to wait for his chance and once he is there he has to pick up.”

Of the man who replaced him on the right wing, he commented:

“First of all, I brought Kobbie Mainoo and everyone is questioning. Now we are six weeks and the same questioning are telling he has to go in the England squad. Same people.

“Garnacho – it’s the truth – ‘what is the manager doing? What is the staff doing?’ Similar. They need time.

“Omari [Forson] came on and it’s not easy to come in a game because we didn’t play our best game, but he plays a reasonable game, I think he showed abilities [that] he can be a player for the future.

“They need some time but they also have to know in top football you don’t get time, you have to perform. When you come in you have to show it. But as a manager, I know they need the time, that is the paradox. I will give them the time, I believe in these players.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s game, Ten Hag said:

“I know footballers are not robots, sometimes they have bad days. But it can’t be, it’s unacceptable, we have to do better tomorrow, but in the weeks before we have done very well.”