Erik ten Hag confirms three new major injury blows ahead of FA Cup clash vs. Nottingham Forest



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed three more injury blows ahead of his side’s FA Cup fifth-round clash vs. Nottingham Forest.

Ten Hag revealed to club media that Harry Maguire is ruled out of the match vs. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Even worse is that Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane are also major doubts to feature against United’s Premier League rivals on Wednesday.

The Red Devils advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating League Two side Newport County in the competition’s previous stage last month.

Ten Hag will be hoping his players can grab a win and relieve some of the pressure mounting on him after the club’s awful 2-1 loss at the hands of Fulham last weekend.

Already, United were set to face Forest without Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez. All these stars are currently out recovering from long-term injuries.

Martinez is expected to make his return in the latter stages of the campaign while there are real fears Luke Shaw may not play again this term.

Mount and Malacia are thought to not be too far away from coming back. Hojlund is also just one or two weeks away from being deemed fit to play again.

During the Fulham game, United had to take off Casemiro and Victor Lindelof in the dying embers of the match. Fans would have been worried that both players picked up injuries to pile further misery onto the club.

However, during his presser ahead of the game vs. Forest, Ten Hag relayed that Casemiro will be available for selection.

The Dutch coach has however now given bad news and indicated he is dealing with additional injury concerns ahead of the tie against Forest.

He told MUTV at Carrington, “We have some question marks in our squad. Harry Maguire will not be available. Bruno is doubtful. Also Rapha Varane is doubtful. We have to watch and see what we will have and then pick a team, with the aim of course [of winning].”

“It’s an FA Cup game, so it’s about win or lose. Black or white. We have to win and that should be our approach. We have to show [character]. I know we can be at our best in the moment, where we are in such a moment in adversity, and we are staying together.”

Ten Hag added, “I know the fans, we will be strong together. And we will go into that fight to win the game.”

The 54-year-old insisted that United have the potential to recover after facing setbacks. “So when we were in the last couple of games, you have a bench and that is always, for a manager, it’s tough to disappoint players.”

“Because there are players that can be starting XI players. In the moment there are setbacks like injuries or loss of form, you need such players. Also, for them, they can win their positions back.”

Ten Hag named Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay as two stars who can force themselves into becoming regular starters if presented with the opportunity.

