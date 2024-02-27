Gary Neville strongly suggests Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already “come to a conclusion” on Erik ten Hag’s future



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has strongly suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have already made a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is under intense pressure once more following United’s loss at the hands of Fulham over the weekend.

Goals from Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi sunk the Red Devils, whose only goal was grabbed by Harry Maguire.

Beyond the result, it was the manner of the defeat that left a lot to be desired. United were very poor and made it extremely easy for the Cottagers to run out winners at Old Trafford.

The team’s pressing structure was flawed and this left huge gaps in midfield that Marco Silva’s men were all too happy to exploit.

The Peoples Person covered in detail some of the biggest tactical errors that cost the side against Fulham.

United have conceded 435 shots so far this season – the second highest in the Premier League and just below Sheffield United who are bottom of the standings.

In truth, even when United have won games, performances have been far from convincing and the club was bound to get caught very soon.

After the final whistle, Ten Hag bizarrely claimed that his players showed character and deserved more from the match. Anyone with eyes would have told you the contrary was actually true and United were lucky Fulham didn’t score more goals.

Amidst all this, pressure is mounting on the Dutch coach, with some fans growing restless with the style of play or lack of it so to speak.

Even more telling is that on two separate occasions now since his partial investment into the club was made official, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has refused to clearly and definitively confirm that he will back Ten Hag and that the United boss has a future under INEOS.

Whenever asked about Ten Hag’s future, Ratcliffe has been evasive and instead chose to speak about the toxic work environment in which past managers have had to function in.

It doesn’t help that United are now being linked to potential Ten Hag replacements like ex-Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The writing is definitely on the wall for Ten Hag and according to Neville, there’s a chance the 54-year-old’s time at the Theatre of Dreams is drawing to an unfortunate end.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Neville and Carragher discussed Ten Hag and whether he’s the right man to take United forward considering his recent failures and mishaps.

Carragher said to the ex-England teammate, “At the moment, Erik ten Hag’s future is probably in the air – will he stay? My feeling is that Manchester United need to make a decision on the manager very quickly. The reason why I say that is because right now, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all know that they’re in the market for a new manager.”

“At this moment they’re speaking to agents and setting up meetings with those [managerial targets as well. If Manchester United don’t feel Erik ten Hag is the man to take them forward, are they going to be left behind the longer they leave it [not making a quick decision on Ten Hag]. Do you think they have to make a decision quickly in terms of whether they need a new manager?”

Neville answered, “If you look at the guy that’s coming in from Man City, the CEO and then obviously they’re looking to get Dan Ashworth in from Newcastle, they’re [United] are going to make a decision very quickly if they’ve not already.”

“I suspect that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford already know whether they’re going to keep Erik ten Hag as manager next season and I can’t believe they’re going to wait until May to make that decision and then leave themselves short.”

Neville added, “Where Manchester United have been found out in the last 10 years is recruitment on and off the pitch – which is making poor decisions, late decisions, not being ahead of the game. I don’t think they’re going to do that, so for me, I suspect they’ve already come to a conclusion already.”

"I can't believe they're going to wait until May" ⏳ Gary Neville tells @carra23 that Man United might already have made a decision about Erik ten Hag's future 👀 pic.twitter.com/sPaY8knpV9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2024

The 49-year-old finished off by saying that whether United attain Champions League football or not, Ratcliffe and his people will stick by their stance.

He also slammed his former club’s play against Fulham and indicated that they looked like a team out of ideas and unaware of what to do.

The Sky Sports pundit further mentioned that United have failed to learn from their mistakes and are repeating the same problems over and over again.

"There's going to be a demand around performance levels" 🗣 Gary Neville says it's hard to know what Man United are trying to accomplish each week 😬 pic.twitter.com/I0yRuEpWDy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2024

Neville further stated that the new regime at the club will demand more from Ten Hag even beyond results. Performances will also need to be up to the standard.

