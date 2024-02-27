Incoming Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada already holding meetings with club executives



Manchester United are going through another storm on the pitch after the shock loss to Fulham but INEOS’ off-pitch endeavours continue at pace.

Adam Crafton of The Athletic reports that Omar Berrada, United’s incoming CEO, has already started holding meetings with senior club executives.

Berrada is currently on gardening leave after United agreed a move for him from Manchester City.

He is due to start working at Old Trafford in an official capacity from the start of the 2024/25 season.

However, he has sought to get a head start on his job by holding informal talks that won’t break the terms of his gardening leave, thereby keeping United and himself in the clear.

The report states that the meetings have been held to give Berrada a greater understanding of the club’s processes as he begins to put his stamp on an overhaul at the club.

Berrada has also started giving his viewpoints on any potential hires, implementing INEOS’ strategy of hiring from the top down so incoming hires know who they will report to.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently lauded City for their mature handling of Berrada’s exit, throwing shade at Newcastle’s stance of sending Dan Ashworth on as long a gardening leave as possible.

City agreed to Berrada’s exit after a “grown-up conversation”, as per Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the gardening leave only extending till the end of the season means he can start properly in the summer.

After Berrada, United are targeting Southampton’s Jason Wilcox and of course, Newcastle’s Ashworth to finalise their executive structure.

It will come as a huge boost to United fans that the club leadership is starting to take a long-term view of things at a place where panic signings and decisions have worryingly become the norm.

For now, “informal” meetings are all Berrada can take, but the foundations set in those meetings could go a long way towards helping him hit the ground running when official work begins.

