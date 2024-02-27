Kobbie Mainoo reveals Erik ten Hag’s demands that inspired his sensational breakthrough



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed that Erik ten Hag issued him with a list of demands that he needed to achieve to successfully break into the first team.

During a season in which United have been extremely poor and have struggled for consistency, Mainoo has been one of the few success stories.

The homegrown star has been a revelation ever since he returned from a long-term injury picked up during pre-season.

Since he played at Goodison Park against Everton in November, Mainoo hasn’t looked back and is now undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet.

He has earned deserved praise from the media, his teammates, the manager and even fans for his excellent displays that are often characterised by calm and composure.

Mainoo spoke to club media and gave some insights into his incredible emergence and how it came to be. He credited Ten Hag with his progress.

“He just wanted me to be more dominant and just demand the ball all the time. And when I first came up with the first team, he told me he was going to push me and he did. He just always demanded more from me and just being involved in every play and just always getting on the ball.”

“He’s been so helpful. And then always guiding me, as well as the senior players, and pushed me to help me keep developing and keep getting better and better. So all credit to him.”

Mainoo reflected on his away trips with the Red Devils to hostile grounds such as Goodison Park and Galatasaray’s Sami Yen Stadium. Even in such daunting circumstances, the 18-year-old was unfazed and never looked out of place.

“Yeah, it’s not the easiest places to go. But I had to make an impact. It was my first start, at Everton, and so I just had to take it in my stride as much as possible. I guess it’s not bad. An away start to kind of ready myself for what’s to come I guess. But I enjoyed them both. Yeah, both atmospheres were really good, especially Galatasaray!”

He explained that whether it’s playing at home or away, it doesn’t matter to him.

Mainoo added that at Old Trafford, he uses support from his own fans as fuel to perform on the pitch. He reiterated that when on the road, he uses the chants and vitriol from rival supporters as extra motivation to ensure United win.

The midfielder also opened up on the viral picture of himself, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho celebrating a goal against West Ham by sitting up on the Old Trafford advertising boards.

The youngster confirmed that he’s aware of the attention the photo has received. He also declared his hope that it will one day be iconic as a result of all three of them achieving amazing things at United.

“Yeah, I kind of understand. I mean, three young players with I believe bright futures and so hopefully it can go on to be an iconic picture and hopefully we can do great things for the club.”

When asked about his relationship with Hojlund and Garnacho, Mainoo replied, “Yeah, they’re my boys, man. Obviously we’re all young, so we’re always together. We’re always talking and stuff like that. I’ve known Garna a while now from the Academy.”

“We came off the bench against City [for our Under-18s debuts]. That was back when he didn’t speak any English so we didn’t really know him that well, but we have grown a great relationship, all three of us, so hopefully it can stay that way for the future.”

He also thanked the senior players who came through the academy such as Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford for their support that has made the transition into the senior squad easier.

Mainoo and United return to action on Wednesday when they take on Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

