Man United and Arsenal ready to table offer for Everton’s Amadou Onana as Barcelona are ruled out of transfer race



Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly prepared to press forward in their respective pursuits of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Onana has been a long-standing target for United ever since he arrived in England from France.

Amidst Everton’s woes on and off the pitch, the Belgian alongside defender Jarrad Branthwaite – also a United target – have been the major positives for the Merseyside outfit.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month relayed that Newcastle are leading the race to sign Onana.

It’s understood that the Magpies have extensive reports on the player and view him as a potential upgrade to their current midfield options.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are also admirers of the Belgian but the Catalan club face significant competition from Arsenal and United.

The Blaugrana admire Onana’s physical and athletic attributes and believe he would be an impeccable addition to their ranks.

Everton, who paid €35m for Onana want to almost double the sum they forked out. Sean Dyche’s side are seeking €60m for the 22-year-old.

The Toffees are prepared to let him leave if their asking price is matched.

Barcelona are only willing to part with €40m to secure Onana’s services. Even worse for Barca is that Arsenal and United are believed to be on the verge of moving in for the Everton star.

Sport state, “Arsenal and Manchester United have already shown their interest in having Onana next season and even presenting an offer when the market opens.”

“Both clubs have the capacity to pay this amount requested by Everton.”

“The English club [Everton] is not very interested in the Barça option taking into account that Barça is only willing to pay 40 million euros, 20 less than what Everton is asking for.

The newspaper adds that Everton have sent word to Barcelona that they are not in the business of making compromises and they’ll now lower their asking price for Onana. Everton are not considering accepting Barcelona’s offer.

