Man United coaching staff denies day off to players after Fulham disaster



Manchester United headed into the game against Fulham at the weekend in high spirits having won their four previous Premier League games while remaining unbeaten since the start of the New Year.

However, judging by how the team was playing, it always seemed like a matter of time before a reversal in fortunes and it arrived on Saturday against the Cottagers.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund did not help as the duo joined Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines while manager Erik ten Hag’s strange tactical system is exposing the team’s weakness on a weekly basis.

Casemiro was easily bypassed while Marcus Rashford cut a disinterested figure up front. More worryingly, Raphael Varane failed to lead the backline and he was at fault for the injury-time winner netted by Alex Iwobi.

Day off request

For much of the season, it has been about the Red Devils taking one step forward and two steps back and ahead of the Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie, there is a real danger that the season could be about to end prematurely.

The manager’s future is on the line here with plenty of candidates said to be piquing the interest of new minority stakeholders INEOS and they might just plump for one if the team crashes out of the FA Cup and does not finish in the up four.

The Guardian have now added more fuel to the fire after claiming that the players asked for a day off after the game instead of sitting down for video review sessions as has been the norm this campaign.

The manager is said to be unaware of said request with the coaching staff reminding the players of their basic responsibility after what the home fans were treated to on Saturday.

“A number of Manchester United players complained to coaching staff that they wanted Sunday off after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Fulham despite Erik ten Hag’s squad usually going in after a match day for warm-downs and video analysis.

“The request caused surprise given the insipid display and it being part of the manager’s normal routine. It was rejected by staff, who reminded the players of their commitments, with Ten Hag thought to be unaware.”

INEOS needs to come down hard on complacent players

The Peoples Person had relayed reports stating the players were unhappy with the manager for overworking them which had led to complaints of exhaustion in the early phases of the current season.

These leaks, whether true or not, hint at a lack of squad harmony and there have been reports indicating players do not want the manager to continue.

For far too long, under the inept Glazers regime many overpaid prima donnas have got away with lackadaisical displays while managers have had to suffer the consequences.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, unlike the greedy American family, wants to ensure the club returns to the top and all the bad apples in the squad will be shown the door over the course of the summer.