Manchester United board member Sir Dave Brailsford’s “fearless” attitude to winning

Sir Dave Brailsford is a name that has recently become much more well-known to Manchester United fans around the world.

The cycling guru has been appointed to the club’s board and has been tasked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to carry out a vital audit on the inner workings of the structure of the football club.

The Athletic have gone into detail on one of the key men who has been charged with returning the sleeping giant that is Manchester United to their former glories.

Born in Derbyshire and raised in North Wales, Brailsford left school at 16 to become an apprentice draughtsman but at 19, decided to leave the United Kingdom for France, to pursue his dream to be a professional cyclist.

The Englishman soon realised he wouldn’t make the grade but decided to focus his attention on studying, becoming an “avid reader of books about coaching, physiology and psychology”.

After working in a perfume company in France and then back again in England, Brailsford found his true calling in life, when he set up his own independent consultancy that worked with Planet X, a Yorkshire-based cycling retailer.

The next big moment in his career was when Peter Keen, a coach at British cycling, hired Brailsford to provide better equipment the team could afford.

The INEOS employee eventually took over the reins from Keen and this sparked a period of unheard of success for British cycling with eight Olympic golds in 2008 and 2012.

The famous method behind Brailsford’s success, ‘marginal gains’, “is based on the Japanese principle of ‘kaizen’, which loosely translates as constant improvement. Brailsford’s big idea was that if athletes and their teams upgrade all the little things they do by one per cent, the overall gain will be game-changing”.

The idea really took off and “business leaders, educationalists, politicians and other sports leapt on the bandwagon and Brailsford was the guru de jour. That was especially the case for a golden/yellow period between 2011 and 2016, when British cyclists seemed to win a different race every week across all of the sport’s different disciplines”.

The cycling legend was also highly praised for his work when he launched Team Sky in 2010. They would go on to win seven Tour de France’s in eight years.

“That team, which was bought and renamed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals giant INEOS in 2019, has also won three editions of the Giro d’Italia and two Vueltas a Espana.

Innovation and desire to be the best has always been at the heart of Brailsford work. He “brought in designers from motorsport to create the most aerodynamic bikes, helmets and shoes, and he would hold the best stuff back until the big races so his competitors couldn’t copy it. Team GB got so good at this that some teams would be mentally defeated just by the sight of the Brits’ new kit at an Olympics, whether it was actually special or not”.

Another novel idea was “whereas other teams would spend all their budget on riders, he would save some for the team behind the team, because he believed a £900,000 rider with a £100,000 coach would beat a £1 million rider”. He was right.

Between changing training schedules and bringing along private chefs, Brailsford believed that “with all other things being equal, the team who eat and sleep the best, have the fewest crashes and punctures, and don’t lose anyone to a cold or tummy bug, win. That is what marginal gains meant in practice”.

Clearly United have got a man with an incredible eye for detail when it comes to winning.

The obvious critique however, is this does not have much to do with football.

His former boss at British Cycling, Peter Keen claimed, “Dave’s personality is perfectly matched to the qualities you need to thrive in elite sport, or any high-performance environment for that matter”.

“He is also fearless. Most people, if they see colleagues having an argument in the office, will pretend not to see it or just turn around because they don’t want to get involved. I’m not saying Dave likes a fight but he is not afraid of conflict. He will walk towards the argument and intervene, and 99 per cent of the time, he will make the situation better”.

This will be music to the ears of United fans who have seen their club embroiled in problematic issue after issue over the last decade, largely down to Glazer mismanagement.

Brailsford’s recruitment has also been widely praised by his former boss.

“Dave is very good at picking the right people for the right role. He realised early on that his real skill was finding talented people who shared his hunger and work rate, but were perhaps best out of the limelight. Again, that is very powerful”.

The choice of Omar Berrada as new CEO and Dan Ashworth as potentially the club’s new sporting director attest to this.

Despite admitting he is not a football expert, he certainly is in winning and work ethic according to those who know him best.

“Dave wouldn’t pretend to be a football expert,” says Leaders In Sport’s Jimmy Worrall. “He knows he can’t match guys like Dan Ashworth or (Manchester City director of football) Txiki Begiristain for football knowledge, but he knows how to win”.

“He was thrown in at the deep end at Nice. Of course, he was going to make mistakes but it was obvious to me that he would learn from those mistakes. He was working from seven in the morning until midnight, sleeping at the training ground in his motorhome”.

Keen also stated, “Now, I’m not suggesting he has been playing the long game all this time but I do know that he has always loved football and Manchester United”.

A workaholic, expert winner, mixed with a passion for the club certainly could be a potent combination that will have United fans dreaming of seeing there club return to the top table of the English and European game in the near future.