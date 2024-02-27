Manchester United learn new dates and kick-off times for three April Premier League fixtures



Three of Manchester United’s Premier League fixtures in April have been subjected to new dates and kick-off times.

United have confirmed that in the latest round of the Premier League’s broadcast picks, the club’s games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Bournemouth have all been moved.

Initially, the Red Devils were set to come up against Chelsea on Wednesday, 3 April.

This game has now been moved up and will take place the day after. Proceedings at Stamford Bridge will kick off at 20:15 BST.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Erik ten Hag’s men won the reverse fixture in early December courtesy of a sensational Scott McTominay brace in either half.

Chelsea’s only goal was grabbed by Cole Palmer.

Just three days later after facing the Blues, United will host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. It will likely be Jurgen Klopp’s last trip to the Theatre of Dreams as Liverpool boss. The German coach announced that he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the campaign.

The United vs. Liverpool game will commence at 15:30 BST and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The previous encounter this season between the two sides earlier this term at Anfield saw the 20-time English champions snatch a valuable point at Anfield following a goalless draw.

No doubt United fans will be keen for the team to spoil Klopp’s farewell tour.

Finally, United’s clash against Bournemouth has been changed and will be played on Sunday 14 April and will kick off at 16:30 BST.

As noted on the club’s website, this is subject to change and depends on whether Aston Villa manage to go through Ajax and make it to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. If this occurs, Villa’s match vs. Arsenal will be moved back to the Sunday 16:30 BST slot, with Bournemouth v United taking its place at Saturday teatime.

In either case, United vs. the Cherries will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

United further state, “The Reds’ home meetings with Newcastle United (20 April) and Burnley (27 April) are still to be given concrete dates, with the former potentially having to be moved to accommodate the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals.”

United return to action on Wednesday when they meet Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The team will be looking to make a statement after their disappointing 2-1 loss at the hands of Fulham last weekend.

