Manchester United “love” Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi



A report from Italy reveals Manchester United are “enchanted” by Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi, as doubts continue to persist over Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman saw his side fall to an abject 1-2 defeat against Fulham on Saturday. Recent injuries to defensive lynchpins Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, as well as Rasmus Hojlund, caused United to relapse to the type of poor performance which characterised the first half of the season.

The uptick in form since New Year’s Day – which has seen Ten Hag preside over six wins from seven games, with one draw – had offered a sense of validation to the manager’s promise for improvement when his key players returned from absence.

The fact this improvement was lost in the first game without a few of these important figures demonstrates just how fragile the Dutchman’s squad is, despite the enormous investment he’s been granted in his two seasons at Old Trafford.

While there is no sense the INEOS Sport team – confirmed as the sole controllers of the football operation at United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ratification as the club’s new co-owner – will look to replace Ten Hag immediately, there is less clarity on their long-term backing of him.

When pressed on Ten Hag’s future, Ratcliffe has struck a diplomatic tone, instead offering the explanation that many talented managers have failed at Old Trafford over the past decade, and this unsuccessful streak constitutes a symptom of a far deeper problem than an individual coach.

As such, the early period of the INEOS revolution has focused on radical improvements to the executive structure at their new club, with United’s new owner believing this to be the primary source of the club’s malaise in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Omar Berrada, signed from local rivals Manchester City, will be United’s new Chief Executive. He’s expected to be joined by Dan Ashworth as Sporting Director (when a compromise can be struck with his current club Newcastle) and he will oversee a football department containing a recruitment specialist, as well as a number of technical assistants.

It’s the type of operation which is commonplace at every major club in Europe in the modern game; United being the sole exception, due to a pervasive combination of apathy and incompetence from the Glazer family.

When this modern structure, filled with the ‘best-in-class’ options INEOS can lure to Old Trafford, is established, they will then turn their attentions to the coaching and playing staff at the club, with more clarity on Ten Hag’s position anticipated before the season’s end.

If performances continue in line with the dismal Fulham match, it will not a difficult decision for Ratcliffe’s team to reach. Which is why this report from Italy may prove decisive in the coming months.

Tuttosport reveals officials at the club are “enchanted” by Inzaghi, who has presided over a much-improved Inter Milan side since being appointed manager in 2021.

Nerazzurri won the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia in Inzaghi’s first season at the club. He repeated this double in his second year, while also reaching the Champions League final, where Inter were comfortably the better team against Pep Guardiola’s City side, despite falling to a 0-1 defeat.

In his third (and current) season, the Italian coach has led Inter to first place in Serie A; the last-sixteen of the Champions League with a 1-0 advantage over Atletico Madrid from the first leg; and has already triumphed in the Supercoppa over Napoli in January.

It’s a remarkable rate of success. And one which has made a number of clubs across Europe take notice, alongside United.

Tuttosport’s report reveals Chelsea are also in a state of “enchantment” for the Italian coach, with Mauricio Pochettino facing similar questions to Ten Hag. The outlet also indicates Liverpool and Barcelona have Inzaghi on their “radar”, as both clubs will be looking for a new manager this summer.

If INEOS do decide to take a decisive decision on their Dutch manager, they would only have to cast their eye towards San Siro to find a more than suitable replacement; but they may have to act quickly to do so, ahead of major rivals.

