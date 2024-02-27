Manchester United offered Kylian Mbappe €700 million package to reject Real Madrid



Manchester United clearly need a new striker to take the load off of Rasmus Hojlund. How does Kylian Mbappe sound?

It is clearly fanciful, to put it politely, and Spanish outlet OkDiario haven’t shied away from being fanciful with their latest report.

The Spanish publication reports that United offered Mbappe a €200 million signing-on fee in addition to a wage of €500 million spread over five years.

The offer was reportedly made in the summer and since then, Mbappe has announced his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Real Madrid are the next destination for him and United haven’t been anywhere near the conversation.

As they say, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, but for United, it is debatable if this is even the kind of shot they were ever capable of taking.

Their financial problems are well-documented and for a club that couldn’t even sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent transfer on deadline day last summer, the likelihood of this offer being factual is left to the reader’s intelligence.

However, one part of the report can certainly be true and that is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ambition for United.

The report states that the new owner is eager to make a splash at the club and viewed Mbappe as potentially a huge opportunity.

If nothing else, even a verbal touching base with his entourage to talk about the figures involved would signal a huge statement of intent that the club wants to compete at the top of the market food chain.

Furthermore, United’s links to Mbappe pre-date this offer reportedly made in the summer.

They have regularly been namedropped, along with Liverpool, as Mbappe’s most likely destination if he was to ever end up in the Premier League.

For now, however, that remains a pipe dream and an unrealistic proposition, just like this reported offer.

