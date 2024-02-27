Manchester United win the FootballvHomophobia professional club of the year award

Manchester United have won the FootballvHomophobia professional club of the year award.

The Athletic’s Adam Crafton posted on X that the club had been rewarded for “their efforts to improve allyship towards the LGBTQ community over the past 12 months”.

Congratulations to @ManUtd – who have tonight won the FootballvHomophobia professional club of the year award for their efforts to improve allyship towards the LGBTQ community over the past 12 months. @FvHtweets — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) February 23, 2024

The Daily Mirror also reported that “Manchester United have pipped Arsenal in the Professional Club category”.

The awards were hosted at the National Football Museum in Manchester and “aim to shine a light on the work to stamp homophobia out of the sport”.

United, Arsenal and Exeter City were all shortlisted in the professional team category for their work to combat the scourge that is homophobia in the modern game and society as a whole.

“In the programme for the night, awards organisers, campaign group FootballvHomophobia, named the club’s work to stamp out the ‘Chelsea Rent Boy’ chant as one of the key points behind their win”.

The programme stated that “concerted efforts have been made by United to eradicate the discriminatory chant aimed at Chelsea fans, players and those with connections to the Blues.”

“Working closely with supporters group Rainbow Devils, fans who attend games and those who don’t were both educated and invited to empathise with LGBTQ+ people, with tangible results,” it continued.

The Old Trafford side were also praised for their efforts to engage with the community on such issues.

“Events such as ‘One Love Live’ – an allyship-focused panel discussion – were effective on building community, and the Foundation’s work with local LGBTQ+ youth was also highlighted in the nominations.”

The club’s LGBT+ supporters group the Rainbow Devils praised the club’s victory in the category stating, “a truly amazing night at the FootballvHomophobia Awards! Manchester United won the Professional Club Award, while our chair Eric Najib came 3rd in a close-run contest for the FvH Hero award. Very proud of both today and what they have both achieved over the last few years!”.

While the Red Devils struggle on the pitch, it is important to remember that the club has been doing great work behind the scenes on combating issues such as this and on their previous work with the “No Room for Racism” campaign.

The club has also been involved in charitable work off the pitch with their “Warm Hub” project during December and January that allowed people a chance to come and have a cup of coffee and a chat during the cold winter months.