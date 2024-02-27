Marcus Rashford desperate to be part of INEOS project going forward



Manchester United’s preparations for the Fulham game suffered major jolts in the form of injuries to Luke Shaw and the in-form Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane had scored in six consecutive games before Saturday’s tie and losing him was a huge blow for Erik ten Hag whose team was barely scraping past opposition, mainly due to the 20-year-old’s goalscoring prowess.

United’s four-game winning run in the Premier League came to an end against the Cottagers with the manager’s refusal to fix the system and the injuries causing the loss.

The Dutchman opted to move Marcus Rashford up top while Omari Forson was afforded his first-ever start but the England international put in yet another limp display.

Rashford has been poor

The 26-year-old’s season has been a pale imitation of what transpired last campaign where he netted 30 times in all competitions.

The Mancunian has really struggled this time out and more than his on-field heroics, the forward has created headlines for his off-field antics.

Rashford chose to party after the Manchester Derby debacle much to the disappointment of fans while he reported sick for training before an FA Cup game after a 12-hour tequila bender in Belfast.

Rashford was subsequently fined and the player apologised but since then, he has been linked with an exit with INEOS looking to start with a clean slate and they want only the motivated players to remain as they begin plans for a mass clearout.

Fans still believe in the United academy graduate but he is making things harder for himself with his lackadaisical attitude while on the pitch.

Rashy must improve

The United star needs to pull up his socks and focus on giving his all for his boyhood club or else Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ruthless cull could include him as well.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Rashford is looking forward to the new INEOS era and hopes to recapture last season’s form under the new minority stakeholders.

“I don’t think Manchester United should be concerned because Marcus Rashford has indicated that he’s happy at United,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“It’s believed he’s very excited by this new INEOS-led project and to be a big part of that and to ultimately recapture his form from last season when he was on fire.”

There have been surprise links with Real Madrid while long-term suitors Paris Saint-Germain, who are soon to lose Kylian Mbappe, are eager to get the English forward as replacement.

PSG interest

However, the French giants do not want to get lead astray again as had happened when the player used their interest as a leverage to acquire a better deal from the Old Trafford side.

“The situation with PSG is that Rashford, as I revealed a few weeks back, is on the PSG list, and has obviously been a historical target as of 2022.

“But in the most recent contacts between the Rashford camp and PSG, prior to Rashford extending his Manchester United contract, PSG felt they were being used as part of a game for leverage to get Rashford the best possible terms at Old Trafford.”

Fow now, Rashford’s future remains secure but his performances do not show a marked improvement, an early exit from his boyhood club cannot be ruled out.

