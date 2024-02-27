Not even Marcus Rashford is safe from INEOS’ planned summer cull



Manchester United’s unbeaten start to 2024 came to an end against Fulham on Saturday with the Cottagers clinching a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Despite the Red Devils coming into the contest on the back of four consecutive wins, the performances were far from convincing and it always felt a reversal was just around the corner.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund before the game did not help matters, nor did manager Erik ten Hag’s obstinate tactical stand.

The result meant United failed to close the gap with Aston Villa in fourth and remained sixth, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who now have a game in hand.

Ruthless Ratcliffe

INEOS who are officially in charge of sporting affairs are desperate to see the club finish in the top four as it will give the new regime a better chance at attracting the best players.

Even the manager’s future depends on it and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to be ruthless, unlike the Glazers, as he seeks to drag the club back to the top of English football.

Plenty of behind-the-scenes changes are already in the pipeline and the British billionaire is also expected to carry out a summer clearout with many players deemed not good enough.

Under the American family, players were safe in knowing their future was secure even if they did not perform while the manager would get the boot.

INEOS have other plans in mind and as HITC Football put it, “very few” of the current squad are “untouchable” when it comes to moving them on.

Superstars are not exempt

The Peoples Person has already relayed reports which have stated the exodus is likely to go into double digits but Graeme Bailey has suggested even the heads of superstars are on the chopping block.

One player who is on huge wages and recently signed a new long-term deal is Marcus Rashford, who impressed one and all with a splendid last season where he tallied 30 goals to his name.

However, as has been the case with the Englishman ever since he broke into the first team, he usually blows hot and cold and often does not deliver after a season of promise.

This term, the Mancunian has managed only five goals thus far and more than his on-field heroics, he has made the headlines for his crazy off-field antics.

From partying after the Manchester Derby debacle early on in the season to reporting sick after a 12-hour tequila bender, the England international has disappointed his teammates and the fans.

While the player himself wants to stay on and try and impress the new minority stakeholders, displays like the one against Fulham, where he cut a disinterested figure, are not the best look.

Rashy in danger

And it seems Ratcliffe is not taking kindly to his actions and if he does not pull up his socks, he could see his future at his boyhood club slipping away.

“Indeed, that means that someone like Marcus Rashford – who only signed a new long-term contract at the start of the season – would be allowed to leave.

“He has not taken up the role expected of him within the squad as a senior figure, and the club would be open to his exit.”

Based on current form, the 26-year-old looks like a player who is not interested and is not enjoying himself. It will be interesting to see how long of a rope INEOS give him.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, who are long-term suitors and need a wide forward now that Kylian Mbappe is set to leave, and surprisingly, Real Madrid have been linked with a summer move.