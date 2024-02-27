Phil Lynch, Manchester United’s executive “symbolic of approach under Glazers” leaves the club



The executive overhaul at Manchester United continues to ramp up with incomings joined by news of outgoings almost weekly.

Add another name to the list of people from the Glazers era leaving the club under the new regime of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Athletic reports that Phil Lynch, United’s CEO of Digital Experiences and Media, is leaving the club for another role within the sport.

While the news might seem inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, it will be regarded as positive news due to Lynch’s negative image in the press.

The report states that Lynch had become the symbol of United’s approach under the Glazers which cared more about social media interactions than competitive relevance.

Lynch came in hot water in 2021 when he was called out publicly by Gary Neville for revealing that the club tracks down fan sentiment twice a day and then strategically works to counter that narrative.

An incensed Neville replied to it by blaming him for creating “robots on and off the pitch”.

In a remarkable rant, he said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f@@k away from them. It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”

The report calls Lynch’s departure a “symbolic break” as United moves towards a “football first” culture instead of whatever the Glazers wanted to do here.

He could soon be joined by John Murtough and Darren Fletcher, and Richard Arnold has already left.

Regardless of who joins, some fans could very well argue that just the departure of “Glazers’ men” would be addition by subtraction at this point.

Lynch adds to that list. It remains to be seen if United will appoint someone to fill that place and what his job description is going forward.

