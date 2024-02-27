Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking at Roberto De Zerbi as Erik ten Hag’s successor



Manchester United’s unbeaten start to 2024 ended with a whimper as the Red Devils lost 1-2 at Old Trafford at the hands of Fulham on Saturday.

The loss meant United are now eight points behind Aston Villa in third and their chances of a top four spot look to be slipping away especially considering their next Premier League game is against Manchester City.

The defeat at the hands of the Cottagers was United’s 10th Premier League defeat of the season and 15th overall while it also was their eighth home defeat of the campaign. The record for most home defeats in a season stands at nine.

The Red Devils exited Europe at the first time of asking while their defence of the Carabao Cup ended in the Round of 16 stage. The players were still banking on winning the FA Cup and finishing in the top four to make it a successful season.

EtH under pressure

Manager Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure and if things do not go according to plan, new minority stakeholders INEOS might have to take drastic measures.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui and Simone Inzaghi recently while even Zinedine Zidane’s name has been doing the rounds.

As per The Manchester Evening News, Roberto De Zerbi is also of interest to Sir Jim Ratcliffe after his impressive stint with Brighton in the last two seasons.

The Seagulls are seventh in the league and through to the Europa League Round of 16 and are alive in the FA Cup. They qualified for European football for the first time in their history under the Italian and ended up topping their group as well.

De Zerbi’s attractive style of play has garnered plenty of admirers with even Manchester City said to be looking at the manager as Pep Guardiola’s successor.

INEOS are not fully sold with the idea of retaining Ten Hag and are open to a change is results do not match the new co-owners’ ambitions.

De Zerbi in the hotseat?

“Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain as the team prepares for a pivotal week. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group are understood to have analysed potential replacements for Ten Hag should they decide a change of manager is required in the coming months.

“Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi is understood to be of interest to United and the Italian is also regarded as one of the frontrunners to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

“A well-placed source said Ratcliffe is “not completely sold” on Ten Hag. Figures at United accept there is “noise” around Ten Hag’s position but maintain the club can still enjoy a successful season should they win the FA Cup and finish in the top four.”

Sir Jim has a huge call to make come the end of the season and it could end up playing a pivotal role in United’s immediate future.