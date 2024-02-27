Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Harry Kane at Man United and will not take no for an answer



Manchester United’s feeble surrender at the hands of Fulham on Saturday showed how much Erik ten Hag’s side struggle without Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane, who found it difficult in the first half of the campaign, had scored in six consecutive games before suffering a muscle injury in the build-up to the game against the Cottagers.

Apart from goals, the Denmark international is voracious in the press and can play with his back to goal and hold up the ball if and when needed. Skills that Marcus Rashford, who played in the 20-year-old’s place at Old Trafford, does not possess.

The Mancunian has never truly convinced as a striker and his future remains uncertain now that INEOS are looking at trimming the squad and getting rid of non-performers.

Striker needed

Anthony Martial’s future also lies away from the club and he might never play for the Red Devils again after undergoing surgery which is likely to keep him sidelined for three months.

Ten Hag was desperate for attacking additions in January but FFP constraints meant nothing was forthcoming but the new regime are looking at additions in the summer.

A lot of names have been doing the rounds and HITC Football have claimed Sir Jim Ratcliffe fancies bringing Harry Kane to Old Trafford.

It is well-known that the 20-time English league champions were interested in the England captain only for Daniel Levy’s stance of not strengthening a direct rival playing spoilsport.

The striker ended up moving to Bayern Munich where, despite a mixed season for the club thus far, he has enjoyed a prolific campaign on a personal level.

INEOS will not take no for an answer

Kane has scored 31 goals in as many games across all competitions and also registered eight assists. And INEOS are determined to go back in for the Englishman and they “rarely take no for an answer”.

The former Spurs star is seen as the ideal recruit, someone from whom Hojlund can learn from and will come in and make an instant impact.

“Manchester United have made a new striker one of their top priorities for the summer and HITC understands that there is a concrete interest in Harry Kane.

“The club’s coaching staff and hierarchy are in line with the belief they need another and sources suggest that ideally that would be an ‘experienced front-man’ who could even help Hojlund – if one was available.

Kane is a perfect fit

“It is understood that Kane is seen as the ideal option by United. The club were very much in for Kane before his move to Bayern Munich.

“United realise that getting Kane would be difficult if not impossible, but it is believed Ratcliffe and INEOS are used to completing multi-million deals and rarely take no for an answer, and no matter they will insist on investigating the possibility before moving on to other targets.”

Whether Bayern sell is a whole different ball game but with the Bavarian giants planning wholesale changes in the summer with a new manager coming in to replace Thomas Tuchel, never say never.

From United’s point of view, they should keep alternatives in mind as not waste time on one particular target as had been often the case under the inept Glazers.