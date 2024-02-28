Barcelona prepared to offer David de Gea a route back into football

Manchester United made the huge decision to change their number one goalkeeper last summer.

Andre Onana signed from Inter Milan as David de Gea departed the club, ending his twelve year stay at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard was released at the end of his contract and is curiously still yet to make a decision on his next career move.

Plenty of rumours have circled surrounding the Spaniard’s next club but he is yet to put pen to paper and remains a free agent.

Spanish media have now linked the 33-year-old with a potential move to FC Barcelona with the Catalan side looking for a back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen is just returning from injury and Barca are aware of the lack of depth in that position behind their German No 1.

No official communication has been made between the club and De Gea but given his status as a free agent, it would represent a coup for the club.

However, it remains to be seen whether De Gea would be happy to accept a backup role after being a mainstay in United’s side for over a decade.

Additionally, De Gea hasn’t publicly announced that he is looking for a new club but the Peoples Person recently relayed that he is hoping to continue his career in Spain.

Barca are languishing behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table but are still fighting in the Champions League after their 1-1 draw with Napoli in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

United are struggling in De Gea’s absence after a poor start to the season, including a difficult bedding in period for Onana, leaving them unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Erik ten Hag’s troops travel to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to stay alive in the FA Cup which represents their last chance for silverware this campaign.