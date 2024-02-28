Bruno Fernandes reminds Marcus Rashford of the virtues of working hard



Manchester United scraped past Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their FA Cup fifth round tie on Wednesday to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal encounter against arch-rivals Liverpool.

The goal came at the stroke of 90 minutes with Casemiro glancing in from close range from a dangerous free-kick delivered into the box by Bruno Fernandes.

The game was yet another example where the Red Devils were below-par for most of the game but ended up securing the win. Manager Erik ten Hag’s job was potentially on the line if his team exited the competition at the Forest Ground.

The Dutchman knows this competition is his best shot at remaining in the job as qualifying for the top four in the Premier League looks like a hard ask at this moment.

Rashy struggles again

The Dutchman has not been done any favours by the huge injury list but much more is expected from such an expensively assembled team.

Marcus Rashford looks completely off colour and rumours of the Mancunian possibly being included in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s planned summer clearout seems warranted.

Not only was he poor, his body language is suggestive of a player who has given up and the striker just does not seem to know how to pick himself up when the chips are down.

None of the attacking stars were particularly good and it took the experienced duo of Fernandes and Casemiro to guide the team home in the end.

The Portuguese was revealed to be struggling in the build-up to the game and the manager had hinted at resting his skipper who hardly ever misses the game.

But as Ten Hag pointed out in his pre-match quotes, it is very difficult to keep the Portugal international out and he was desperate to get involved.

Bruno’s resilience

He was not particularly good on the night and fluffed presentable chances in the second half but it is his desire to keep at it that a player like Rashford can learn a lot from.

Fernandes is never shy and can get on even the nerves of his teammates but he is genuinely one of the only world-class players in this team currently.

The manager will be hoping for more from his skipper with the Manchester derby in the Premier League up next.

Whether the manager chooses to focus on the FA Cup fully will be interesting to see if his team suffer defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.