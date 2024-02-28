Confirmed Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Bruno Fernandes declared fit to play, Antony starts



Erik ten Hag has gone with a centre back pairing of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane for tonight’s FA Cup fifth round draw against Nottingham Forest.

With Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all injured, the manager has been left with few options in defence.

Diogo Dalot is right back and Sofyan Amrabat left back.

Andre Onana is of course the United goalkeeper this evening.

In midfield, Casemiro has recovered from the cut head that forced him off during the Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

He will partner Scott McTominay in central midfield, with Kobbie Mainoo giving way.

It is a strange decision to rest the excellent Mainoo. He did not have his best game against Fulham on Saturday but he has been hands down United’s best midfielder this season.

Bruno Fernandes will play ahead of them in the number 10 position.

Fernandes has recovered from a knock sustained against Fulham that made him a doubt for today’s game.

Up front, Marcus Rashford will lead the line in the continued absence of Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial.

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are on the left and right wing, respectively.

Teenagers Habeeb Ogunneye and Toby Collyer are both named on the bench.

Joining them are Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, Mainoo, Omari Forson, Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 7.45pm.