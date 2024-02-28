Diogo Dalot’s stuns as Man United overcome Nottingham Forest to advance to FA Cup quarter final



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest by a single goal to advance to the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the next stage of the competition.

The Red Devils’ only goal against Forest was scored by Casemiro, who headed in a cross from Bruno Fernandes in the 89th minute of proceedings.

United had 61% possession in comparison to Forest’s 39% share of the ball.

The Red Devils registered seven shots on target from their total 20 cracks at goal. Forest on the other hand managed a total of 16 shots but only five required Andre Onana to intervene.

United put together 517 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men strung 320 passes with a success rate of 82%.

While Casemiro will rightfully get the plaudits for the all-important winning goal that eventually clinched the win for his side, another player whose contributions should not fly under the radar is Diogo Dalot.

Dalot has undoubtedly been United’s most consistent start this term and is a strong contender for the Player of the Season award.

Against Forest, most good things that United did unsurprisingly came from his side of the pitch. He was excellent going forward as he was at the back.

Dalot had 72 touches of the ball during the time was on the pitch.

He successfully delivered 42 of the 45 passes he attempted, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 93%.

The Portugal international made an amazing four clearances. He blocked one shot and made as many interceptions.

Dalot won two of the three ground duels he delved into. He was required to contest one challenge in the air but he didn’t win it.

The United right-back made three key passes. He found his intended target with two of his three crossing attempts and three of the five long balls he tried to ping.

The 24-year-old created one big chance, which came in the early stages of the game. He delivered a sublime cross inside the box for Scott McTominay, who connected with the ball but couldn’t guide it behind the back of the Forest goal.

Dalot embarked on two dribbles and finished one.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

There is no doubt he is now the undisputed starter in his position and his display against Forest simply served to reinforce this assertion.

