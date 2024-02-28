Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford barely on speaking terms as club staff worry relationship is beyond repair



Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford are reportedly not getting along with each other and there are fears from a section of Manchester United staff that the relationship between the pair is beyond repair.

According to a shocking report by The Sun, the main issue between Ten Hag and Rashford is last month’s incident, which saw the player miss a training session because he was out partying the night before.

It emerged that Rashford had phoned the club and informed them that he would not be attending a scheduled training session at Carrington on Friday because he was unwell.

Later, it was revealed that the United star was actually on a bender in Belfast and had only gone to bed in the early hours of the morning before jetting back to Manchester.

It was thought that Rashford was only out on Wednesday night, which was fine, considering the players had the day off on Thursday.

However, it was subsequently confirmed that he partied on both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

As a result, Rashford was dropped from the matchday squad that made its way to Rodney Parade that weekend to take on League Two side Newport County. With the Carrington academy graduate unavailable for selection, United ran out 4-2 winners to advance to the fifth round of the competition.

Rashford was named in the starting XI for his side’s next game against Wolves and found the back of the net very early into proceedings.

The Sun explains that Rashford’s lie infuriated Ten Hag.

“Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford are barely on speaking terms as the pressure mounts on the Manchester United boss.

“The manager felt the player also tried to deceive him by claiming the incident had happened 24 hours earlier than it did.”

The newspaper notes that Ten Hag “hauled” Rashford in for an explanation.

“Staff are now concerned that the relationship between manager and player has broken down irrevocably as Rashford continues to struggle to find the form that lead him to career best figures of 30 goals last season.”

Neil Custis adds that with Rasmus Hojlund injured, Ten Hag has little choice but to persist with Rashford, who is the only other player currently in his ranks who can adequately lead the line.

Against Fulham last weekend, the Englishman was poor and didn’t have an impact.

United return to action on Wednesday night when they take on Nottingham Forest in yet another FA Cup clash.

