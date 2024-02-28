Erik ten Hag laps up Manchester United’s FA Cup late show

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on Wednesday evening in a tight cup tie.

The Red Devils sneaked through with a late winner by the under-fire Casemiro.

United have now made it into the quarter finals of the FA Cup for a record breaking 48 times.

The Mancunian side will now take on their arch-rivals, Liverpool, at Old Trafford in a mouth-watering tie.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Erik ten Hag commented on how great it was to score a late winner after being on the receiving end last Saturday.

“It is the best to score at the end. On Saturday we felt defeat. We scored at the right moment.”

The Dutchman praised his side’s control of the game claiming, “The second half after five or six minutes, we found the game. We took control of the game.”

However, in a recurring theme this season, the manager criticised his player inability to stay on top of the opposition as he claimed during parts of the game, the team’s “routines fell away”.

Nonetheless, the former Ajax coach was complimentary of the amount of chances the team were able to create and believed his side were able to see the game out well, “keeping the ball, passing from side to side”.

Elaborating on the importance of the win, Ten Hag stated, “Every win is important. Twenty-four hours and we move on.”

Speaking on his side’s immediate future, he claimed that there are some “fantastic games coming up” and that the Red Devils need to show the level they played at today in every game.

When asked by the BBC reporter if his side needed to strive for more consistency, the Dutchman was clearly a tad irritated by the question and retorted, “We were consistent.

“We lost one time in 2024. It is not so easy when the whole backline is injured. We have to shuffle then. We are proud.”

United now must focus their attention on the daunting task of travelling to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, where they will hope to avenge last season’s 3-6 loss to Manchester City.