Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea appointed interim coach of Republic of Ireland

Former Manchester United player John O’Shea has been announced as the new coach of the Republic of Ireland national team on an interim basis.

O’Shea will take charge of the upcoming international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland respectively, with the IFA hoping to secure a permanent appointment in April.

The former United man has a great chance to instill some confidence back into the Irish camp with both of the fixtures on home soil.

Ireland have been without a first team coach since Stephen Kenny was sacked in November after failing to qualify for this summer’s European Championships.

Having been placed in a tough group which included France and the Netherlands, it would have been a surprise to see Ireland reach the Euros but their poor form over the group fixtures saw them finish fourth, seven points off Greece who ended up third.

Back-to-back wins against minnows Gibraltar were the only points collected in a qualifying campaign that left Kenny’s position in the job untenable.

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, O’Shea, who won 118 caps for the Republic of Ireland, described his “immense pride” at being chosen for the role and said he has faith in the current group of players to turn the team’s fortunes around.

“I’m delighted to return to the senior men’s coaching staff as interim head coach for the two international friendlies.

“I’ve got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and looking forward to some positive results,” he said.

O’Shea may be harbouring hopes of securing the role on a permanent basis and if he can muster up two good results in front of home support, he will do his case no harm.

The former defender played the best part of 400 times over a 12-year spell at United, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Having played a key role in a the most successful period in the club’s history, United fans will no doubt wish O’Shea all the best in the role with his national side.