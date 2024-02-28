Former Manchester United trialist Mason Cotcher scores against former side

Former Manchester United trialist, Mason Cotcher, is on trial at Leeds United.

The 17 year old did not make the grade at United but could be on his way to bitter rivals Leeds permanently, if he impresses during his stint in Yorkshire.

The former Sunderland player certainly got off to the perfect start.

According to the Sunderland Echo, “Cotcher started and scored the only goal of the game as Leeds under-18s defeated Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League under-18 north competition”.

During his time at the Black Cats, Cotcher pitched in with 10 goal contributions in 19 appearances for the under-18s.

The player was also brought into Tony Mowbray’s squad for the FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of 2023 but departed the club last summer.

After leaving the North-East club, it was relayed here that Cotcher had joined the Red Devils on a trial basis.

After the loan departure of Joe Hugill, a space had opened up in United’s u21s which is currently being filled by Ethan Wheatley after he stepped up from the u18s.

However, Cotcher was not deemed worthy of being kept on by the coaches at Carrington and he has since got an opportunity across the Pennines.

Should Leeds decide to sign up the player, Sunderland will be compensated.

The paper reports, “youngsters who have not yet signed professional terms are free to move between clubs with compensation tribunals taking place if clubs cannot agree on a financial package between them, which means Sunderland will be compensated for their part in Cotcher’s development should the player sign for a new club”.

Cotcher has so far featured twice for the England under 17 team and will be hoping he can do enough to sign professional forms at his new club to start his footballing career in earnest.