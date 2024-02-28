INEOS question Man United for not going after Tino Livramento last summer



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a major problem on his hands when it comes to selecting a stable back four in the games to come.

Lisandro Martinez is ruled out until March at least while Luke Shaw’s absence is set to be a huge blow considering there are no specialist left-backs at the club.

Tyrell Malacia remains injured while Sergio Reguilon’s loan was terminated in January. Alvaro Fernandez’s loan to Benfica has the option of being made permanent.

Diogo Dalot, who looks to have won the right back race, has deputised on the left with considerable skill but he doesn’t have a deputy in his preferred position now that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also out for the foreseeable future.

Full-back woes

The Dutch manager has been asking for a right-back ever since he came in with numerous links with both Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong over the last two seasons.

But the club relented due to budgetary reasons and focussed on other areas of the pitch. According to 90min, INEOS, who are the new minority stakeholders and are calling the shots on the sports front, are not too impressed with the recruitment under the Dutch manager.

They have questioned the club for not going after Tino Livramento when Southampton got relegated at the end of last season. Instead, the England U21 international ended up moving to Newcastle United for an initial £32m fee plus a further £8m in add-ons.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the Magpies despite a mixed season so far for the club, and has even impressed when asked to play on the left, which highlights his versatility.

Under the Glazers, United have often plumped for readymade stars on huge wages instead of trying to unearth a gem whose value would only rise with time.

INEOS question recruitment under Glazers

And Sir Jim Ractliffe feels the Magpies star would have been the perfect example of recruiting young and someone who could fill multiple voids and whose wage would not be a burden and could be sold for a huge profit if needed.

Not to mention he is British and proven in the Premier League, traits the new regime highly appreciates. He has 28 appearances in all competitions, with eight of them coming on the left while nine have come as the right back.

“New Manchester United shareholders INEOS were surprised the club did not make a play to sign Tino Livramento before his move to Newcastle United last summer, 90min understands.

“Sources have told 90min that INEOS are admirers of Livramento and there have questions why he was not considered last summer. The need for a left-back is perhaps more pressing for Man Utd, but Livramento can switch from the right if needed.

“He has filled in at left-back for Newcastle and proven to be one of their most promising players across an indifferent campaign thus far and has also put his injury problems behind him, missing out on only one Premier League matchday squad this season, and this was due to illness.

INEOS like Livramento

“Man Utd may not have viewed an approach for Livramento as within their financial means, but INEOS believe transfers for young profiles like him should be viewed as investments not expenses, so it would have been worth paying more for a youthful player with great ability.

“The 21-year-old’s wages would also have been lower compared to Man Utd’s median, while his price tag would stand to grow with good performances.”

United could have done with such versatility now that all their full backs are out of action with Dalot the only remaining fit option at the manager’s disposal.

So far, the former Ajax coach has resisted the urge to throw academy talents like Harry Amass and Habeeb Ogunneye into the deep end.

To avoid such mis-steps, the club are eager to bring in a new recruitment head while a new CEO and Director of Football are on their way. It will be intriguing to see which player the club ultimately opts for in this position.