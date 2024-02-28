Inter Milan eyeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Denzel Dumfries’ replacement



Manchester United’s injury toll has been rising and the defence has once again been the worst affected and Erik ten hag is struggling to pick a stable back four in each game.

He is without his best centre-back (Lisandro Martinez) and without a single left full-back now that Luke Shaw is once again injured while Tyrell Malacia continues to remain on the sidelines.

Alvaro Fernandez is out on loan after the manager decided he was not ready for the step-up while Sergio Reguilon’s loan was terminated and the Spaniard has been shining for Brentford since.

Diogo Dalot, the de-facto first-choice right back can play out on the left and has done so with considerable panache on numerous occasions but with no right-back to cover for him, the Portuguese has had to stick to his preferred position.

AWB’s injury has hampered his progress

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s injury has come at the worst possible time and after the former Crystal Palace star worked so hard to win his place back last season, it seems he is back to how it all started.

Despite his obvious defensive strengths, it does not seem like the Englishman will be at United for much longer considering Dalot’s progress this season.

A left-back is likely to arrive in the summer and Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move back to his former club as well as to Saudi Arabia.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, Inter Milan could offer the 26-year-old a lifeline if they fail to keep a hold of Denzel Dumfries, a long-term target for Ten Hag.

The Peoples Person had already relayed that the Netherlands international’s contract demands are too much for the Nerazzurri and if the player’s camp does not amend those terms, a transfer in the summer is likely.

The current Serie A leaders have drawn up a list of potential recruits in case Dumfries does depart and that list contains the £45 million United man’s name.

“Tuttosport today confirms Inter’s interest in (Michael) Kayode, a nineteen-year-old Fiorentina full-back with a contract until 2028 with an option for another year.

Inter calling

“As the newspaper writes, he will continue to be monitored like Wan-Bissaka and (Emil) Holm because the Nerazzurri want to keep an alternative on the right in view of the transfer market.”

The former Solskjaer favourite’s current deal ends in 2025 after the club took up the one-year extension option but previous reports have suggested that the step was taken mainly to maintain his value.

The England U21 international’s current market value stands at €20 million according to Transfermarkt and there is very little chance that the Red Devils can recoup the fee they initially paid to the Eagles for their former Player of the Year.

Wan-Bissaka has been a solid if not spectacular addition but his time seems to be running out as the manager wants a more attack-minded full-back who can chip in with crucial goals.