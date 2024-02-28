Jonny Evans reveals advice Sir Alex Ferguson gave him that has always “stuck with him”

The second part of Manchester United defender Jonny Evans’ interview on the United podcast has been released this weekend and he has delved into a few more details about his time at the club.

The Northern Ireland international has been a crucial part of the side and an experienced head this season as United have been ravaged by injuries, especially to the backline.

With fresh injury concerns for Harry Maguire, who will definitely not play tonight against Nottingham Forest and Raphael Varane who is a doubt, Evans may be asked to step in once again in a pivotal moment in the team’s campaign.

Reflecting on his opening games for the Red Devils back in 2008/2009, Evans praised the influence of Rio Ferdinand on his assimilation into the first team.

“Rio was so calming on the pitch. He didn’t get mad or criticise. He was always very encouraging and made me quite relaxed,” he said. The Belfast born defender also believed that he shared “some similar traits” to the legendary defender and due to that, they could relate to one another.

Evans also delved into the pride he felt at being handed the United number six shirt when Wes Brown left the club in 2011. When asked by the interviewers if he felt he had made it once he was given such an iconic shirt he replied, “yeah. I made it. Wow, I’m at United and I’m number six”.

The interview went into somewhat darker territory, touching on the 1-6 drubbing to Manchester City in 2011. The afternoon was even worse for the Ulsterman as he was sent off early in the second half with the score at only 0-1. Mario Balotelli had been let in behind the United defence and Evans tugged at his shirt and as the last man, the referee had no choice but to brandish the red card.

“It was a dark day for everyone involved. I thought I’d been playing quite well in a sense, up until half time”.

Discussing the situation in further depth, the defender recalled watching the Citizens goals fly in on a television from the dressing room at Old Trafford, as United were ruthlessly put to the sword.

“I don’t know, what do you even think at that moment in time?”.

However, Evans praised Sir Alex Ferguson’s reaction to the game. One might have expected the defender to have received the famous “hairdryer treatment” but there was none of that.

“He (Ferguson) never took anything out on me. Obviously I felt a huge responsibility for that, regret”.

The Scottish manager did pass on some sage advice for the then young defender.

Evans recalled that his manager took him to one side and told him, “next time, trust your keeper”. The Northern Ireland legend claimed that this advice “always stuck with me”.

He also credited the manager’s choice to put the player right back in the team after he had served his suspension and he described the decision as a massive “show of faith really”.

Finally, United’s current number 35 spoke out on the difficult time David Moyes had at the club.

“It was a difficult situation to come into for any manager. How could Moyes come in and follow Sir Alex?”.

Evans will be hoping he can get some action tonight and help his side progress to the quarter finals of the FA Cup and perhaps dream of winning the trophy he never did as part of the United squad the first time around. He would however captain Leicester City to an impressive FA Cup triumph in 2021.