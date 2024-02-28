Lisandro Martinez’s absence felt in the Man United dressing room as well



Manchester United’s injury curse has returned with a vengeance and Erik ten Hag is struggling to pick a strong side for the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

The Cup is the last shot at silverware and guarantees Europa League qualification, something that is looking difficult judging from their display against Fulham on Saturday.

A top four finish looks difficult while injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are threatening to derail the momentum that had been built up in the New Year which had seen the Red Devils remain unbeaten till the Cottagers arrived at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane has struggled to lead the back four in the Argentine’s absence and the manager even hinted that Harry Maguire and the Frenchman were doubts for the Forest game.

Lisandro’s injury has been a huge blow

It has been clear for a while for all to see that the team really struggles to fulfill Ten Hag’s demands whenever the 2022 World Cup winner is not around.

There is no fluidity while playing out from the back as the team does not have a centre-back who is as comfortable on the ball as the Argentina international.

His aggressiveness usually translates onto to his fellow defenders and they are often seen high-fiving each other but that has stopped now that the former Ajax star is injured.

He is likely to be out until March but there are concerns that he might not play again this season. Ten Hag is adamant that will not be the case.

As per Talksport journalist Alex Crook, the club have not only missed Martinez on the field, even off the pitch, the dressing room lacks a strong voice currently.

Dressing room doesn’t function the same way

“It’s interesting you mention Lisandro Martinez, he is a real fans’ favourite as much for his industry and leadership as for his footballing ability.

“I am told when he is not in the dressing room, and he has missed a lot of games this season, that it is a very quiet dressing room. There aren’t too many leaders out there. You can see that on the pitch,” Crooks was quoted as saying by The Boot Room.

The manager trusts the 26-year-old a lot and the centre-back seems to run the dressing room effectively and his absence must be hitting the Old Trafford side hard.

Martinez leads from the front and how Ten Hag will be hoping to get back his general at the back before the season concludes.

His position is on the line and finishing in the Champions League places is imperative if he wants to remain in the job. And without the defender, Ten Hag’s system simply does not work.