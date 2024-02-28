Liverpool could secure Donyell Malen’s signature despite Man United’s long-term interest



Manchester United’s issues on the right wing continue unabated even as we approach March with poor form and off-field controversies affecting the options at manager Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

Jadon Sancho was primed to start in that position but ended up being called out by the manager for his below-par training displays and the player responded in the worst way possible.

He first put out a social media statement accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while his camp insinuated that the manager provides preferential treatment to certain players.

The England international refused to apologise and was subsequently banished and he found himself loaned out to former club Borussia Dortmund, where he has struggled to re-find his old form.

RW problems

Antony, who was Ten Hag’s big-money signing in his first season, has been a complete no-show this campaign, registering only a solitary goal and assist thus far and his form has been so poor that the club are prepared to cut their losses in the coming summer.

Alejandro Garnacho was showing signs of life out on the right but Rasmus Hojlund’s injury meant he was shunted back out to the left and Omari Forson started on the right against Fulham.

But the academy graduate is currently embroiled in a contract stand-off with the club and Newcastle are eyeing a surprise swoop.

Despite a stunning loan spell at Sunderland, Amad Diallo, who recently recovered from injury, has found chances hard to come by recently and the winger is bound to be frustrated with the manager’s recent choices.

Going forward, the club needs a long-term solution with Sancho expected to be moved on in the summer as part of the mass clearout while the Brazilian’s future remains up in the air.

As per SportBILD (via Sport Witness), Dortmund are open to the sale of Donyell Malen with sporting director Sebastien Kehl “urgently needing transfer money” for the coming summer.

Liverpool vs United for Malen

Malen has been priced at €40-50m and Liverpool are said to be “also keeping an eye” on the winger and he could end up at Anfield.

The former PSV Eindhoven man was linked with a swap deal involving Sancho going the other way but nothing panned out. However, the 25-year-old has kept his head down and kept working hard.

He is the club’s joint top-scorer with 12 goals in all competitions and considering the player moved to SEG Agency, who have been doing the hulk of United’s deals since Ten Hag’s arrival, it would be a major disappointment if the team from Merseyside won the race for his signature.

United could certainly do with Malen considering his goalscoring prowess and the fact that he was part of Arsenal’s youth teams suggests he knows the pace of the game in England.