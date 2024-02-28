Man United looking to make a healthy profit from Facundo Pellistri’s sale in the summer



Manchester United’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League seem to be slipping away after the defeat to Fulham at the weekend.

The Red Devils are eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth and the FA Cup represents the last chance at silverware. INEOS, the new minority stakeholders, are desperate to get the club back to the top of English football and are planning a major overhaul both behind-the-scenes and on the field.

A new CEO is set to arrive in the summer while Dan Ashworth’s arrival as Sporting Director is only a matter of time. A recruitment head and technical director are also on the way.

On the pitch, manager Erik ten Hag’s position is far from safe while Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also planning on a massive summer clearout, something the Glazers should have sanctioned a long time ago.

Pellistri out?

For too long, underperforming stars or players not in the manager’s plans were kept on in the hopes of recouping a decent fee. But it hardly worked out and United are one of the poorest sellers on the market.

Among the multiple players whose heads are on the chopping block, one of them is Facundo Pellistri as pointed out by Football Insider.

“Man United will look to sell on-loan star Facundo Pellistri permanently this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

“It is believed that the Red Devils will sanction the 22-year-old’s departure if they receive what they deem to be an acceptable offer.”

Despite an obvious gap on the right wing, the Dutch manager hardly trusted the Uruguayan, who managed only three starts in all competitions and ended up leaving on loan to Granada.

With Amad Diallo and Omari Forson still at the club along with Antony, it seems it will be hard for the Uruguay international to make a permanent spot for himself in the near future.

The Spanish side were desperate to include a clause to make the loan deal permanent but United refused. This might have been a ploy to sell him at a higher rate in the summer provided he impressed in his six months in Spain.

United eyeing a healthy profit

The Uruguay international has started thrice for his loan club, notching a goal and assist against Barcelona but it seems his future lies away from Old Trafford.

If United were to recoup more than what they paid for him back in 2020 back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge, then a summer sale looks likely. United signed him from Penarol for €8.5 million and the 22-year-old is currently valued at €10 million as per Transfermarkt.

“The deal, which stipulated that Granada cover the attacker’s full wages, reportedly did not include an option to make his move permanent.

“This will allow United to explore options for his departure and they are keen to make a profit on the reported £9 million they paid Uruguayan side Penarol in 2020.”

Despite shining on the international stage, Pellistri, curiously, has never got the chances at United and a parting of ways would be the best outcome for both parties at this stage.

Considering his age, potential and international pedigree, United with a competent structure are expected to make a healthy profit from the winger’s sale.