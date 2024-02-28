Man United to play Liverpool or Southampton in FA Cup sixth round if they overcome Nottingham Forest



Manchester United will play Liverpool or Southampton in the FA Cup quarter final should they overcome Nottingham Forest this evening.

The sixth round draw took place at 7pm this evening and pitted United against their arch rivals if both manage to overcome stiff opposition this evening.

Defending champions Man City also face a tough draw against Newcastle United.

United and Liverpool have faced off 240 times, with United nudging the victories with 90. Liverpool have won 81 and 69 encounters have been draws.

The last time they met in the Cup was in 2021, when United ran out 3-2 winners with goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Whichever opponent they face if victorious tonight, it will be a repeat of a famous 1970’s final.

United lost 1-0 to the Saints in 1976 when a goal by Bobby Stokes separated the two sides.

Howwver, they returned to Wembley a year later to shock Liverpool 2-1 with goals from Stuart Pearson and Jimmy Greenhoff.

That victory put paid to Liverpool’s treble that year.

United were also victorious over their North West rivals in the final of 1996, when a touch of Eric Cantona brilliance was enough to win the trophy.

United’s record against the Saints is much more one sided. They have won 68 of the 133 encounters.

The last time they met in the cup was 2011 when United won 2-1 at St Mary’s stadium with goals from Michael Owen and Chicharito.

The draw in full is as follows:

Chelsea or Leeds United vs Leicester City

Nottingham Forest or Manchester United vs Liverpool or Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

United will have to raise their game and their spirits after Saturday’s drab home defeat to Fulham if they are to overcome Forest today, despite the Tricky Trees also coming off the back of a poor defeat, in their case, at the hands of Aston Villa.