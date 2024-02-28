Manchester United arrive on three-man shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag after discarding Julen Lopetegui



It is a conversation that nobody could see coming when Erik ten Hag was guiding Manchester United back into the Champions League and winning a trophy.

However, football moves quickly and after a disastrous second season, murmurs about his job have evolved to noise now, even though the manager himself is pushing back.

Still, there is no smoke without fire and the club contacting prospective candidates in case they have to take the hard call on Ten Hag is business as usual.

Journalist Rudy Galetti reports that United drew up a four-man initial shortlist which consisted of Roberto de Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte, and Julen Lopeteguie.

Then, in the last few weeks of 2023, initial contacts were made with Lopetegui and Conte.

After this process, the Spanish coach has been ruled out of the running, with Conte joining De Zerbi and Tuchel for the next stage.

It is worth noting that yet more names could be added to the shortlist before the end of the season, with Ten Hag’s future at United not done and dusted as yet either.

An interesting name to watch out for is that of Graham Potter. The former Chelsea man might not be an exciting choice at first glance but Chelsea after him has forced people to look at his tenure in a different light.

Moreover, Potter is reportedly an INEOS favourite, who they tried to lure for their French club OGC Nice.

For now, it looks like the club is only targeting managers with prior Premier League experience at a good level, which could have ruled out Lopetegui.

De Zerbi is the flavour of the season, while Conte and Tuchel’s credentials speak for themselves, even though they might not be popular choices because of their style of football and personalities.

Amidst all the noise, it is often forgotten that the job remains Ten Hag’s to lose, and a top-four finish this season could save him, although that is looking increasingly unlikely.

