Manchester United contact Antonio Silva’s agency to explore potential summer move



Manchester United have reportedly established contact with the agents of Benfica defender Antonio Silva over a possible transfer in the summer.

Silva has been a long-standing target for United and with the club on the hunt for defensive reinforcement, transfer links have only grown stronger.

It’s understood that the centre-back position is an area of the pitch Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are keen to bolster.

There are also doubts about the long-term future of Raphael Varane, who is attracting heavy interest from Saudi Arabia.

It’s believed that Casemiro and Varane are two players INEOS are eager to get off the wage bill as they’re considered to be at the tail end of their careers and not part of the club’s future.

Alongside Silva, the Red Devils have also been mentioned to be in for the likes of Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Leny Yoro (Lille) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), just to mention a few names.

United are also admirers of Silva’s midfield teammate, Joao Neves, but Benfica are apparently more willing to part ways with Silva.

The defender has a €100m release clause in his current deal.

A fresh update provided by O Jogo (via SportWitness), points out that United recently sent scouts to monitor Silva while in action for Benfica.

United have watched him in “many contests” for club and country. The publication reveals that Erik ten Hag’s side have been in contact with Gestifute, the agency which represents the 20-year-old.

The Premier League giants are thought to be preparing an offer to lure Silva to Old Trafford when the summer transfer window opens.

O Jogo further states that Branthwaite and Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini feature on United’s list after Silva.

This season, Silva has made 35 appearances across all competitions. He has helped Benfica keep 16 clean sheets and has scored two goals, both in Liga NOS.

