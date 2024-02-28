Manchester United scouting Turkish wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy who has nine goals in last 10 games



Manchester United were barely hanging on despite winning their last four Premier League games on the trot before the Fulham encounter on Saturday.

It always seemed like the performances did not always merit a positive result and a reversal was just around the corner. And Marco Silva’s men came and dominated at Old Trafford and the hosts were lucky to only lose 1-2.

Erik ten Hag’s tactical instructions are not helping and an injury suffered by Rasmus Hojlund before the game compounded matters as the Dane was their in-form player having scored in six games on the trot.

With the former Atalanta starlet joining Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines, the job of leading the line fell on Marcus Rashford’s shoulders and he disappointed majorly.

Another Turkish ace

The Mancunian has struggled this season and despite signing a new long-term deal, even his position is at risk now that INEOS are in the building and are planning on a summer overhaul.

Anthony Martial has likely played his last game for the club and a new striker is a priority in the summer after the club failed to back the manager in January due to FFP constraints.

As The Peoples Person recently relayed that Harry Kane is once again a summer target while young Turkish gem Kenan Yildiz is also being looked at.

According to Turkish Football, the 20-time English league champions also have their eye on Besiktas wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy after he enjoyed a prolific breakthrough campaign with the Black Eagles.

“Manchester United have become the latest side to express an interest in Besiktas wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy. United have been scouting the highly sought after striker, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Still only 18, the striker has netted nine times in his last 10 Süper Lig appearances while he also registered an assist during that time. The Turkish U19 international also has a goal to his name in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

His pace, movement, and finishing ability have even alerted Arsenal to his availability and a “transfer battle” could be on the cards for his signature come the summer window.

Future uncertain

His market could grown even wider if the Turk makes the cut for the senior national team for the European Championships in the summer.

Besiktas are eager to not lose their academy ace so soon and will “demand a significant transfer fee” in case of any approach from the Premier League.

INEOS want to bring in support for Hojlund and young Kilicsoy could be a useful option as he can still learn while at the club and reduce the Dane’s workload while also not immediately hampering the Dane’s minutes.

Whether the Red Devils go through with this remains to be seen. As of now, there is no update on how much Besiktas will ask for their sensational youngster. United have a big call to make in the summer.