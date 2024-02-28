Manchester United set to rival Chelsea and Arsenal for Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj



Manchester United are reportedly one of three elite Premier League clubs weighing up a move for Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Last summer, United signed two goalkeepers – Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir – to replace David de Gea and Dean Henderson respectively.

Onana has been the Red Devils’ undisputed number one. The Cameroonian has made 35 appearances across all competitions. He has conceded 54 goals so far and kept just 10 clean sheets.

The former Inter Milan man has shown glimpses of his ability and why Erik ten Hag splashed big money to secure his services.

However, in instances, Onana had made big errors and blunders that have dearly cost United, especially in the Champions League before the club was eliminated from the competition and Europe altogether.

Bayindir on the other hand has played just one game for the 20-time English champions – a fourth-round FA Cup tie vs. League Two outfit Newport County.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Bayindir is not happy with his situation at Old Trafford and unless things change, would be keen on an exit in the summer. Galatasaray are understood to be admirers of the Turkey international.

According to BILD reporter Christian Falk, United are interested in Ajax’s Diant Ramaj.

Falk further states that Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the race for Ramaj and are eager to add him to their ranks.

Ramaj, 22, has been very impressive this term in the Netherlands. He has turned heads with his bold and mature displays since making the jump from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee in the region of £7 million last August.

He initially started out on the bench but soon usurped Geronimo Rulli and Jay Gorter to a starting berth at the club.

With Ramaj in goal, Ajax overcame their extremely poor form earlier in the season that put them on the brink of relegation. The Johan Cruyff Arena outfit are now fifth in the Eredivisie standings, partly thanks to Ramaj’s heroics between the sticks.

His contract with Ajax expires in 2028.

Ten Hag has previously been criticised for his preference for Ajax stars or players he has previously worked with. With INEOS set to be in charge of the transfer window, it will be interesting to see whether the two parties are in agreement over the potential recruitment of Ramaj.

