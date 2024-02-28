Match Report: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester United grabbed a late winner to secure a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Fulham at Old Trafford last weekend, Man United would be hopeful to get a positive result against Forest in order to advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

While United looked confident from the kick-off, it was the home team who were quicker to launch an attack, with former United winger Anthony Elanga earning a corner for his new side. Fortunately, Morgan Gibbs-White’s threatening cross was expertly headed away by Scott McTominay.

Seconds later, United won a corner on the other end of the field. Bruno Fernandes took a short corner to Alejandro Garnacho, who sent the ball back to Fernandes. The United skipper then sent the ball into the path of Antony, whose strike caught the Forest defence off guard only to be denied by the woodwork.

In another blistering counter, Diogo Dalot whipped in a cross to McTominay, whose header was denied by goalkeeper Matt Turner. Already, United appear to be exhibiting more creativity in attack than they typically have throughout the season.

15 minutes in, Forest took two successive shots from the right, only for Victor Lindelof to deflect the ball out of play. Raphael Varane made easy work of the subsequent corner, easily heading the ball out of danger.

Following another corner, McTominay decided to attempt a speculative overhead kick, only for his effort to sail far over the bar.

Sofyan Amrabat looked out of his depth in defence, with Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi easily outpacing him to get through on goal in a quick-paced counter-attack. Fortunately for Amrabat, Awoniyi’s shot was directed straight at Onana’s gloves, keeping the scoreline goalless.

A few minutes before half-time, Forest were on the counter again as Elanga put a through ball to Awoniyi, who blasted the ball wide. United were fortunate not to go behind in what was a lapse of concentration.

As one minute of stoppage time was announced, United managed to start a build-up, with Casemiro gaining possession. The Brazilian decided to take a speculative effort, punting the ball over the top and bringing an end to United’s final chance of the half as the referee blew for half-time.

While United had a handful of chances, the team was fairly subdued after an energetic start to the match. Ten Hag would do well to seek some more intensity up front in order for United to take control of the game in the second half.

Three minutes into the second half, Forest were back on the attack, with Awoniyi getting his shot on goal past Lindelof only for Onana to save. Morgan Gibbs-White lined up to take the subsequent corner, which Onana punched out of danger.

Divock Origi was able to dribble his way past Casemiro, firing a blistering shot on goal. Fortunately for United, Onana was the hero yet again as he punched away the strike. United would need to up their focus in order to avoid going behind in this hard-fought match.

57 minutes in, United finally approached Forest’s final third, with Antony firing a shot on target that Turner saved. While Rashford appeared to be taken down in the box moments later, the referee did not award a penalty. Upon closer inspection, VAR upheld the referee’s decision.

Eight minutes later, Garnacho laid off the ball to Fernandes, whose shot drifted towards McTominay, whose touch went slightly adrift of goal. This was clearly United’s best goalscoring opportunity of the second half so far.

Following a corner kick, Fernandes was able to pick up the loose ball and take a shot from distance, only for the Forest keeper to catch his effort. Moments later, he almost replicated the incident, taking another long-range shot that was caught by Turner. Fernandes was showing improvement, finding more space in order to create goalscoring opportunities for the visitors.

In the 72nd minute, Antony made way for Amad Diallo, who shone on loan at Sunderland last season.

14 minutes from time, Lindelof received the first yellow card of the evening when he pulled down Elanga. It was a tactical booking from Lindelof to prevent the winger from breaking through United’s defence.

While the free kick came from a threatening position, Amrabat easily headed away Gibbs-White’s cross. Murillo followed up with a long-distance shot that Onana comfortably saved.

In the 81st minute, Marcus Rashford missed a sitter when he sprinted into the box and sent a close-range effort from the left wide of the upright. This attempt summed up what had been an understated performance from Rashford and a disappointing attacking display by United as a whole.

Barely a minute later, Elanga sent a threatening cross into United’s goalmouth, with Awoniyi being inches away from the ball. Had he connected, Forest could have very well found their match winner.

Five minutes from time, Gibbs-White was in on goal, taking a blistering shot from the edge of the box that Onana tipped over the bar. Ultimately, the Forest player was deemed offside.

In the 88th minute, United were awarded a free kick. Casemiro got an early run on goal, with Fernandes flicking the ball in the Brazilian’s direction. With a diving header, Casemiro sent his team into a late lead.

While VAR reviewed the goal for an offside call, the goal was ultimately cleared, meaning Ten Hag could breathe a sigh of relief as his team secured a potential winner.

Jonny Evans and Kobbie Mainoo subsequently replaced Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay respectively.

As the referee blew for full time, United could breathe a collective sigh of relief, setting up a 6th round clash with bitter rivals Liverpool.

Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Amrabat, Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Antony, McTominay

Subs: Diallo, Evans, Mainoo