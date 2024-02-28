No Premier League team have conceded 16 shots or more on goal more times than Manchester United this season

No team in the Premier League has faced 16 shots or more more frequently than Manchester United this season.

It is no secret that the Red Devils have struggled massively this campaign to stop other teams from creating chances and it is somewhat of a miracle that only five teams have let in fewer goals in the league.

However, they have been brutally punished at times, such as by Alex Iwobi’s late winner for Fulham on Saturday and also against tonight’s opponents, Nottingham Forest, at the end of December when they were caught on the break at will.

Erik ten Hag spoke at the start of the summer of his desire to make the Red Devils the best transition, high pressing team in Europe, but this has hardly been the case. The team does press high but not effectively. Consequently, teams often breeze past the midfield and have oceans of space to counter in behind.

This has already been suggested by The Peoples Person when it was relayed that after Saturday’s defeat, Ten Hag’s men had faced an incredible 435 shots this season, the second worst record in the league.

Clearly, something is wrong with the system.

The Daily Mail has also reported on some terrifying statistics for United fans that have been obtained from Opta.

With 36 goals conceded in the league, only Tottenham Hotspur in the top six have let in more and with 36 scored, it is easily the worst attack among teams occupying Champions League and Europa League spots.

The paper reports that with “new data via Opta, it has been revealed that United have faced 16 or more shots in a game 14 times, which is the joint-most of any team in the Premier League”.

Only Sheffield United and Luton have allowed opponents to create 16 or more shots the same number of times as the Old Trafford side. It is not hard to see why there were 43 shots on goal in the Red Devil’s recent trip to Kenilworth Road, as the game often resembled an ice hockey match.

Luton have conceded 51 goals and Sheffield United a mammoth 66, with 12 games still left to play.

Therefore, one can conclude that United’s defence and keeper have done reasonably well to concede so few goals when you consider how brutally exposed they have been by the midfield.

In contrast to United, Arsenal have not let a team have 16 shots all season, Manchester City only twice and Liverpool four times.

Interestingly, Tottenham have given up 16 shots or more seven times this season in comparison to United’s 14 but have actually conceded two more goals than the Red Devils’ defence.

It stands to reason if United could actually develop some solidity and compactness, they may concede significantly fewer and have a strong defensive record.

It is an issue that may have already cost Ten Hag his job as rumours of INEOS dreaming of Zinedine Zidane and Roberto De Zerbi have only intensified as of late.