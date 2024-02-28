Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 0-1 at The City Ground tonight. Here are your player ratings for the game-

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- His return to form has gone under the radar amid bigger issues in the squad but from the AFCON nightmare to current displays, it’s a huge positive for United.

Diogo Dalot 7.5- Has come on leaps and bounds as a player and is armed with an accurate cross now, looks like he belongs at this level.

Raphael Varane 6- Held his place well but looked troubled by the pace of opposition attackers on occasion. Looks like another player on a downward path in his career due to age.

Victor Lindelof 6.5- Much more assured display on return to his preferred position. Marshalled the attackers away from goal and didn’t get dragged into a physical contest which is not his strength.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- Remarkably, he looked much more comfortable overlapping than he did in defence which is weird for a defensive midfielder. Forest knew his flank was a potential soft spot.

Casemiro 5- A step back from “chaos ball” gave him more protection than he has been afforded recently. Winning goal saves his blushes from an overall unconvincing defensive display.

Scott McTominay 6- The best and worst of Scott McTominay in a single game ends with him being just average. Found good positions in the opponent box but couldn’t make it count. Suspect as usual in the buildup.

Bruno Fernandes 5- Besides an early chance which Antony missed, remained on the fringes of the attack. His waning influence on the team is a worry for Ten Hag.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Got outshined by Antony in an unexpected development as he struggled to get through Forest’s stoic defensive setup.

Antony 6.5- Showed enterprise and adventure, struck the post with one effort and tried his best tracking back as well on his return to the team. Encouraging signs even though the end product remains missing.

Marcus Rashford 4- He’s not a striker but his body language and perceived (sometimes factual) lack of effort is becoming a problem. United might want to be ruthless and cut their losses in the summer. The nightmare run of form continues.

Substitutes:

Amad 5- Came on to replicate his encouraging cameo against the same opposition as in December but a below-par display in both attack and defence.

Kobbie Mainoo 6- Came on in injury time to bring calmness to the passing.

Jonny Evans 6- Double sub alongside Mainoo to shore up the defence.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5- Another unconvincing tactical display and a disjointed attacking performance. A win will paper over the cracks but this is not sustainable.

