Predicted Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest



Manchester United’s injury problems could be about to hit unprecedented levels even by this season’s standards as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup today.

Although Erik ten Hag says Casemiro is fit to play after a cut to the head that forced him off against Fulham on Saturday, three more names have been added to the list of walking wounded.

Harry Maguire is out of the game, as reported on the official United website.

Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes are also doubts.

With Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already ruled out, manager Erik ten Hag does not have four fit senior defenders available if Varane doesn’t make it.

While playing Willy Kambwala is an option, we think he will go with a Lindelof-Evans centre-back partnership, with Diogo Dalot at right back and Sofyan Amrabat drafted in as an emergency left back.

Hopefully the midfield can remain unchanged, with Fernandes ahead of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo. If not, we expect Scott McTominay or Christian Eriksen to replace the Portuguese.

Mason Mount is still out injured in what is proving to be a complete washout of a first season in United colours.

There are ongoing injury problems up front too, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial unavailable. Omari Forson did not wow anyone on the right wing on Saturday so we think Amad Diallo might finally get a chance to start there.

He looked good in a 10-minute cameo at the end of that game.

This would allow Alejandro Garnacho to continue on the left wing, with Marcus Rashford once again playing up front.

Antony is another option but all other forward players with first team experience – Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Facu Pellistri and Joe Hugill – are all out on loan.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the 7.45pm kick-off at the City Ground: