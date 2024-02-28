Radek Vitek endures difficult night in Accrington Stanley’s defeat to Walsall

Radek Vitek endured a difficult night for Accrington Stanley in a 2-1 defeat at Walsall.

The Czech keeper has had a strong start to life in League Two and was particularly impressive against Grimsby Town recently.

The Youth Cup winner has kept three clean sheets in seven games but has conceded in his last three outings.

Walsall were the better team with 26 shots to nine, and thoroughly deserved their win.

Accrington did actually have more of the ball with 56% but could not make it count. They took the lead against the run of play when Jack Nolan converted a 56th minute penalty.

However, Walsall roared back with two goals from corner kicks.

The first goal was a difficult moment for Vitek as he was totally at sea when the ball came in and had actually stumbled by the time the ball was headed into the net.

The youngster is usually very solid in this facet of his game, owing to his giant frame, but it will be useful lesson for the keeper.

Walsall then found their winner when a corner was knocked back across goal and Emmanuel Adegboyega was there to nod in from close range. There was not much the United keeper could do about the goal but it will be a concern that it was another set piece goal conceded.

Vitek was given a score of 6.8 for his night’s work by Sofascore.

The 20 year old made two saves in the game, one of which that was from a shot inside the penalty area.

The keeper also took one high claim and was victorious in two out of his three aerial duels.

He also showed promise with his ball playing skills again, just like at the weekend. On Tuesday night, the keeper had 42 touches and a passing accuracy of 75%.

Accrington will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways when they take on promotion-chasing Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.