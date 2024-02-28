Sir Jim Ratcliffe “dreams” of “giving the reins” of Man United to Zinedine Zidane



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly eager to bring in former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as Erik ten Hag’s future at the club grows increasingly uncertain.

United suffered their 10th loss of the Premier League campaign on Sunday when they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham at Old Trafford.

Goals by Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi piled further misery on Ten Hag and ensured pressure continues to mount on the Dutchman.

Beyond the result, another aspect of the game that Ten Hag has been criticised about is United’s style of play or lack of it, so to speak.

The Red Devils were simply awful vs. the Cottagers and were rightly defeated. Even when they’ve won, the team’s performances have simply not been convincing enough.

Gary Neville recently spoke up about Ten Hag and the fact that he’s facing an uphill battle to keep his job now that INEOS are already through the door.

The United legend suggested that the likes of Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford may have already made their decision on Ten Hag and are just waiting for the right time to make their verdict known.

Already, the 20-time English champions have been linked to Julian Nagelsmann. Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi has also been mentioned to be a candidate for the role.

According to Foot Mercato, Ratcliffe’s ultimate desire is to land Zidane.

“Nourishing excessive ambitions, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will do everything to put Manchester United back at the top of English and European football. To achieve this, the boss of INEOS wants to put Zinedine Zidane at the head of his team instead of Erik Ten Hag.”

“The current coach, Erik Ten Hag, is in the hot seat and has not obtained official support from the businessman. Not good news especially since behind the scenes, INEOS is working on recruiting a new major coach to turn around a Manchester United team looking for a second wind and an English championship title for 11 years.”

The newspaper adds, “According to our information, INEOS simply dreams of giving the reins of Manchester United to Zinedine Zidane.”

Santi Aouna and Sebastien Denis add that while Zidane has been considered at United in the past, this time things are completely different.

United now boast of the influence of Jean-Claude Blanc. During his spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Blanc tried to lure Zidane to the Ligue 1 giants.

Blanc is understood to be a huge admirer of the 51-year-old coach.

Zidane is widely considered to have been one of the greatest players of his generation. As manager of Madrid, he guided Los Blancos to two La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League titles, two Supercopa de España trophies, and both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2016 and 2017.

