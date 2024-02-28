Tactical Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest this evening in a bid to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag has another extensive injury list on his hands and will be hoping his patched up XI will have enough to get past Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

With Rasmus Hojlund missing, United’s attack looked toothless against Fulham in their previous game and with Bruno Fernandes now a doubt, things have got even more difficult.

Coupled with major defensive injuries, Ten Hag will have to set his team up with caution to protect a back four that is unlikely to have played together much, if at all, this season.

United will need to navigate the early exchanges and quieten down the home support who will be sensing a famous night under the lights at the City Ground.

Morgan Gibbs-White is Forest’s chief creative force and showcased his qualities in Forest’s league win against United in December.

Casemiro is one of the few star passed fit for the contest and will be tasked with dealing with the 24-year-old, as well as setting up attacks for United.

It’s a big night for the Brazilian who’s ability to compete amid the frantic nature of English football has been called into question in recent months.

Kobbie Mainoo will bring calm to Casemiro’s storm and the pair will be key if the Red Devils are to take the sting out of the game and keep the ball for Ten Hag’s side.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will provide United’s main attacking threat with Rashford likely to be employed through the middle again meaning a recall for Antony on the left hand side.

The out-of-form Brazilian should come back with a point to prove after being omitted from United’s recent games. He enjoyed a rare good afternoon at Forest last season and Ten Hag will be desperate for his £90 million man to come good tonight.

Despite the injuries and lack of form there is undoubted quality in United’s front line and getting the ball to the attacking trio should still cause Forest issues.

Forest do not keep many clean sheets and isolating the full-backs should give United’s wide men the chance to shine.

Additionally, Rashford has a good record against tonight’s opponents and if he catches fire through the middle, could be the matchwinner again this evening.

Even on off days, Rashford’s pace will always be a major threat and if United can get last season’s top scorer into goal scoring positions, it may be the perfect night for him to finally kick start his season.

However, keeping the ball and defending well will be the first order of the day this evening and don’t be surprised to see another 30 minutes at the end of regulation time, with penalty kicks a major possibility.