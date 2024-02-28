Victor Lindelof and Andre Onana praise “clever” Casemiro for his “perfect execution” to win tie vs. Nottingham Forest



Manchester United duo Victor Lindelof and Andre Onana have praised their teammate Casemiro for his match-winning goal against Nottingham Forest.

The match looked destined to head into extra time but Casemiro had other ideas.

In the 89th minute, he got on the end of a Bruno Fernandes cross and produced a glaring header to guide the ball into the back of the net, past the reach of the Forest goalkeeper.

United are now through to the quarter-final of the FA Cup, where they will face bitter rivals Liverpool.

After the match, Lindelof and Onana spoke to the press and gave their respective verdicts on the win against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Both players praised Casemiro for his moment of genius that ultimately proved to be the decider.

Lindelof said, “Obviously we were very happy. We knew it was going to be a tough game and it’s always nice to score a late goal to go through to the next round. We’re all very pleased.”

“I think he’s [Casemiro] very good at the timing of everything. He’s a clever player and he’s done that a couple of times in his career, so it was the perfect ball and the perfect execution from Casemiro.”

“We have a nice couple of games coming up and we’re just going to focus on one game at a time. We’re pleased with the performance.”

Onana was excellent and came up with a number of crucial saves that helped keep the Red Devils in the match.

The Cameroonian said, “A good finish from Casemiro and it was a really important goal for us. It was an important game for us to win, we know how important it was for us, so I’m very happy for this victory. We worked hard and this is the reward.”

“When you’re a Manchester United player, you must win, so we came here to do that. It was a difficult game against a good opponent, but we got the victory and we have to build in the coming games.”

Up next for United is a daunting test – a Sunday trip to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

