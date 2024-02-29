Academy star Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher set to choose Serbia over England



Manchester United’s academy star Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher has chosen to represent Serbia internationally, according Serbian outlet Informer.

Ibrovic-Fletcher is a 15 year old midfielder in United’s academy, currently playing with the club’s u15s.

Eligible for both England and Serbia, the young midfielder is set to choose the nation of his mother.

The Informer have reported the director of the Serbian FA “made great efforts to recruit the young “red devil” to play for [Serbia] national team, and he succeeded.”

They added that the Serbian FA have been “in communication with his mother, a Serbian woman, they managed to convince him to wear the jersey of [Serbia] national team in the future.”

The report says England were keen on the academy star but look to have lost out.

“England called him, they were very interested in him playing for them, but in the end he decided to play for our national team,” the outlet explains.

A silky attacking midfielder, Ibrovic-Fletcher is comfortable on the ball and impressed during the club’s trip to Hong Kong last summer.

His vision and technical dribbling are among his best qualities and he has at times also been deployed in a false nine role.

The highly rated youngster’s time in Hong Kong included assisting two goals for Louie Bradbury.

Louie Bradbury makes it 1-0 Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher with the assist pic.twitter.com/NNtGX0gHwb — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 9, 2023

Louie Bradbury with the opener 🤙 Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher with the assist 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9FM3QuPGWJ — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 12, 2023

Amongst the biggest talents in United’s u15s, fans may get a closer look at Ibrovic-Fletcher sooner rather than later as he looks to push into the u18s within the next year.

Serbia’s scouting within England for dual-nationals has ramped up of late, with them also securing Arsenal’s 16 year old Louis Zecevic-John in their youth national set up.

