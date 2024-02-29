Andre Onana’s save versus West Ham United nominated for Premier League Save of the Month

Manchester United were one win away from a perfect February before Fulham ended their four-game winning streak in the Premier League, at Old Trafford last Saturday.

Performances may not have been dazzling but United have chalked up enough enough points in recent weeks to keep them clinging to hopes of a top-four finish.

There were also some standout individual moments throughout February, with Andre Onana showing decent form since coming back from a disappointing African Cup of Nations.

His excellent save in the 3-0 home win against West Ham at Old Trafford has been nominated for the Premier League Save of the Month for February.

Love it, @AndreyOnana ⛔️ Our no.24's stop against West Ham is a @PremierLeague Save of the Month contender — vote now ⤵️#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 29, 2024

The fine one-handed stop came just 10 minutes into the game, keeping the scores level as the Hammers applied some early pressure to the United goal.

Tomáš Souček fired a header toward the goal which deflected off a combination of Edson Álvarez and Casemiro before Onana leapt to his left to keep the ball out.

What made the save so impressive was the shift of body weight from United’s No.24 with the ball wickedly changing flight after the deflection.

Onana will have been delighted with the stop that proved to be a base for United to go on and comfortably win the game with a clean sheet intact.

After a turbulent start to life in Manchester, the 27-year-old is finally showing signs of settling into life at Old Trafford.

Onana joins three other reds up for Premier League awards this month.

Erik ten Hag is up against Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta for the Manager of the Month prize, whilst Rasmus Hojlund is one of seven nominated for the Player of the Month award.

Kobbie Mainoo’s last-gasp wonder goal against Wolves is one of eight shortlisted for the Goal of the Month as United hope for a clean sweep in the monthly prizes.

The full list of nominees for February’s Save of the Month is as follows:

Jose Sa (Wolves 3-4 Man Utd)

Guglielmo Vicario (Everton 2-2 Spurs)

Emiliano Martinez (Sheff Utd 0-5 Aston Villa)

Andre Onana (Man Utd 3-0 West Ham)

Mark Flekken (Wolves 0-2 Brentford)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham 0-6 Arsenal)