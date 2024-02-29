Davide Petrucci shares why Man United declined post-Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement

Former Manchester United player Davide Petrucci has broken his silence on the club’s struggles this season, sharing why he believes the team has declined since the retirement of manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

In an interview with Tribal Football, Petrucci opened up about his experience as a United player from 2008 until 2014 while commenting on his take on the club’s more recent downfall.

“When I went to Manchester United I had the honour to train with players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney, Ferdinand, Giggs but the player who impressed me the most was Paul Scholes. His qualities were out of this world,” Petrucci remarked, adding that he also enjoyed living with Paul Pogba, who he continues to view as a capable player.

Petrucci added that he was fortunate to be at United at a time when the club was on top of its game, particularly given the array of stars who were performing exceptionally under the leadership of Sir Alex.

Naturally, the conversation shifted to United’s current woes, which appear even more evident when compared to the successful club that Petrucci found himself at back in the day.

Ultimately, Petrucci viewed the legendary Scot as the glue that held the club together and he was the central figure in the club’s success.

“When I was there I can say that I had the luck to be part of the best period of Manchester United in their history under the leadership of Ferguson, who controlled everything there. I think after his retirement, United lost the person who controlled everything,” Petrucci admitted.

The central midfielder added that he believes that another issue that contributed to United’s decline was the departure of key players with “great personalities” who could handle the pressure of playing for an elite club like United.

Currently playing for Italian Serie C side Brindisi, Petrucci was one of United’s lesser-known players during his time there.

Despite being at the club for six years, the 32-year-old was never able to break into United’s first team, instead being sent on loan spells to Peterborough, Royal Antwerp, and Charlton Athletic. (Transfermarkt)

In September 2014, Petrucci made peace with the fact that he was unlikely to break through at Old Trafford, and decided to terminate his contract and he joined Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Still, United continues to hold a special place in his heart, with the Italian midfielder admitting that he feels “honoured” to have been given the opportunity to play for United.

Only time will tell whether current manager Erik ten Hag will be able to make the required changes to turn United’s Premier League campaign around in order to secure UEFA Champions League qualification this season.