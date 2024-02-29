Demetri Mitchell claims Anthony Elanga has more “future potential” than Alejandro Garnacho



Exeter City left-back and left-winger Demetri Mitchell has claimed that Anthony Elanga has the potential to be a better player than Alejandro Garnacho, thereby suggesting that Manchester United made a mistake by selling the Swedish winger to Nottingham Forest.

The Exeter City player posted his opinion on X this morning, lashing out at Man United fans whom he believe wrote off Elanga prematurely, particularly given his young age.

“United fans that are bitter about Elanga make me laugh ‘he couldn’t do it at United’ ‘big fish small pond’ the guy was 19,” he said.

“He’s now 21. Hit me up when he’s 25 and let’s see who’s playing at a higher level Garnacho or Elanga. Maybe I’ll be wrong but I doubt it.”

While the former United U23 player appeared to suggest that Elanga would surpass Garnacho professionally once he is around 25 years of age, his subsequent post on X confirmed this belief.

“Unpopular Opinion: Future potential Elanga > Garnacho,” he posted.

Mitchell’s bullish claims came after United defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground last night to advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Both Elanga and Garnacho were included in their respective teams’ starting lineups.

Following an energetic start to the game, United’s performance soon faded. Despite getting numerous close scoring opportunities, Erik ten Hag’s team was unable to wrap up the win comfortably, with an 89th-minute goal from Casemiro required to defeat the home side.

Among the players who did not hit form was Garnacho, with the winger struggling to find a way past the resolute Forest defence. In fact, it appeared as if Antony actually outplayed the Argentine on the night, coming close to scoring with a snapshot that hit the crossbar.

While Elanga also struggled, he did appear to create more chances than Garnacho. The 21 year old threaded two threatening through balls to striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who beat United’s defence on both occasions.

Overall, the winger provided three key passes, proving to be Forest’s biggest attacking threat on the night.

Although Elanga wasn’t at his best on the night (neither was Garnacho), he has produced some fine form this season. Among his highlights include scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arguably, with the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford underperforming, it’s understandable for some parts of the United fanbase to question whether selling Elanga was the right decision.

Elanga himself opened up about his departure from United, admitting that it was a lack of game time that convinced him that a move was in order.

But while Elanga claimed that he holds no grudge against Ten Hag, he certainly appeared to be out for revenge against United last night. He admitted in an interview: “For me, it’s about showing I can do it against any team. Especially coming up against your old team you want to show them even more that you can do it.”

While Elanga may certainly be talented, United have a promising gem in the form of Garnacho. Ultimately, it will be down to how well Ten Hag and United manage the 19 year old’s development in order for him to reach his full potential.

